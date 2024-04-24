'Summer Slaughter' 2024 Lineup, Tour Dates Announced

After a four-year hiatus, the most extreme tour of the year, "Summer Slaughter" is back with a vengeance. The mammoth, 21-date run this year will be co-headlined by VEIL OF MAYA and BRAND OF SACRIFICE, who will be performing their first-ever full headline sets. Joining them will be GIDEON, LEFT TO SUFFER, TEN56, TALLAH, CABAL and BRAT, with one more to be announced. Tickets for this epic return will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, April 26 from thesummerslaughtertour.com.

Speaking on today's news, BRAND OF SACRIFICE vocalist Kyle Anderson shares: "We're so excited to introduce the new age of 'Summer Slaughter' this year with VEIL OF MAYA and this truly awesome lineup of bands! Back in 2019 we were the first band on the bill, so it's a bit surreal to be here at the top, bringing in the new era of the tour with our first ever full headline set."

Marc Okubo, guitarist of co-headliners VEIL OF MAYA, adds: "It's an absolute honor to be back on the 'Summer Slaughter' tour. This tour has been responsible for some of my favorite memories of playing music and some of my greatest friendships. This year's lineup is amazing and I can't wait to share the stage with these incredible bands."

Ash Avildsen, "Summer Slaughter" creator and owner/CEO of the Sumerian Group, says: "This tour has been crucial year after year for breaking new artists as well as elevating the headline status of established acts. I'm thrilled to be able to bring it back with such a youthful lineup, grateful for all the fans who have stuck by the brand and excited for the new generation to experience the tour for the first time."

The 2024 "Summer Slaughter" tour will begin in Brooklyn, New York on July 12 and will continue throughout the USA, laying waste to a further 19 cities before wrapping up in Reading, Pennsylvania on August 10 (full dates listed below).

"Summer Slaughter" 2024 dates:

Jul. 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch

Jul. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mountain View Amphitheatre + ***

Jul. 14 - to be announced on May 20

Jul. 15 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

Jul. 17 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Jul. 20 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall **

Jul. 22 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

Jul. 23 - Sauget, IL @ Pops ***

Jul. 25 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse live

Jul. 26 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

Jul. 27 - Austin, TX @ The Far Out Lounge

Jul. 28 - San Antonio @ TX @ Aztec Theater

Jul. 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

Jul. 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Aug. 01 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium ***

Aug. 03 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall ***

Aug. 05 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Aug. 06 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Complex

Aug. 08 - to be announced on May 20

Aug. 09 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Aug. 10 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

+ no VEIL OF MAYA

** no VEIL OF MAYA, BRAND OF SACRIFICE, GIDEON

*** no BRAT