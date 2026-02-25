SUZI QUATRO Releases Music Video For Title Track Of Upcoming 'Freedom' Album

Rock 'n' roll legend Suzi Quatro will release her new album, "Freedom", on March 27. The official music video for the LP's first single, the title track, can be seen below.

In a recent interview with Dawn Osborne of TotalRock, Quatro stated about how she chose "Freedom" to be the first single and title of the upcoming album: "I was going through the master mixes, and the album was gonna be called 'Choose Yourself', which was the top song for a long time. So I'm going through the mixes to approve, and this 'Freedom', it just kept coming out and smacking me in the face. And I went, 'Okay, this is the first single, this is the title of the album.' And have you ever seen and heard a picture and a song, and a title that all says exactly the same thing? Doesn't it scream it to you freedom?"

Suzi also talked about the "Freedom" album cover, saying: "Once I decided on that track for the single, I actually had a vision — [it was] so strange — a vision of this album cover and the single cover. And I couldn't get it out of my mind. So I put out little notes to all my people who photographed me for years. I said, 'Here's what I'm looking for.' And so I have a girl in Australia who's done me for — I don't know — since the '80s. And she had a photograph of me from the back with my bass on, on stage. And the art team then got together and created the image around it. And it's exactly the way I saw it in my mind's eye. And it's important."

Elaborating on the lyrical inspiration for "Freedom", Suzi said: "I'm 75. I have achieved freedom in myself, in my attitude. I've dropped my excess baggage. I don't have that anymore. I don't have anything to prove. I'm comfortable in my skin. So it's a very important personal thing. Also, in this world we live in, I say freedom — what is more precious than freedom? Nothing."

After Osborne noted that Quatro still looks "about 35, 40", Suzi concurred. "I'm 75. And you know what? I've always been lucky, to be honest, that I've always looked 10 years, at least, younger than what I am, always my whole life," she said. "So when I was first having hits in 1973, I was 23, but I looked like I was 13. That's just the way it's always been. They always told me, 'Your kind of face' — I've got a fleshy face and I've got a childish face, and I always wanted cheekbones, and I was always told, 'When you get older, you're gonna appreciate that so much because you're gonna age really, really well.' [Laughs] Okay, I appreciate it now. But I never lie about my age. I say it on stage. I'm not chasing 25. And I don't care. My secret is, I honestly don't care. I'm 75 and I don't care."

Suzi was also asked about her retirement quote, which was included in the press materials for "Freedom": "I will retire when I go on stage, shake my ass, and there is silence." She said: "Well, I gotta tell you, though. That's funny. I gave that quote when I was 35. And it was a journalist that said to me, 'Oh, when are you gonna retire?' And I went, 'What?' So I gave him that glib answer: 'When I turn my back on the audience and shake my ass, and there's silence.' That followed me my whole career. Everybody picks up on that quote. It's a good quote, but then at 65, I gave a nod to 65 and I slightly altered it: 'When I turn my back on the audience and my ass shakes by itself, then I'll stop.' And now, at 75, here's my serious quote, and I stand by this one. I won't change it. Now when I go on stage and I don't deliver to my standard… I will know it, even if the audience isn't aware, 'cause I'm a pro, so they probably wouldn't know, but I would know. And then I say, 'Okay.' But I'm nowhere near that yet. You can't get rid of me yet. [Laughs]"

Since first bursting on to the scene with her classic No. 1 hit singles "Can The Can" and "Devil Gate Drive", Quatro has sold over 55 million records worldwide and is recognised as a true rock 'n' roll legend and pioneering icon who never did "gender".She is also renowned for her acclaimed acting career, including theatre and TV series, most notably her three-season iconic role as Leather Tuscadero in "Happy Days" (for which she received second most fan mail after The Fonz).

Her extraordinary catalog of hits includes "48 Crash", "Can The Can", "Devil Gate Drive", "Daytona Demon", "The Wild One", "If You Can't Give Me Love", "She's In Love With You", "Rock Hard", and the U.S. million-seller "Stumblin' In", her duet with Chris Norman, which became a worldwide million seller again in 2024.

In 2019, she began collaborating with her son, L.R. Tuckey (producer, co-writer, guitarist),and their creative partnership now reaches its third chapter with the release of "Freedom", their third album together.

Suzi said in a statement: "It's all about getting back to who you are, and it applies universally. We all wear masks to get by in this world. For me it's all about being comfortable in your own skin, having nothing to prove to anyone, and not accepting any B.S.! This is the journey this album takes you on. Here I am, warts and all. Take it or leave it. Choose yourself…and finally FREEDOM. Which also applies to the world we live in today. A very important word, a very important attitude and very important reality… 'FREEDOM'!"

Along with the single "Freedom", the new album includes a duet with fellow Detroit native Alice Cooper, on a rocking duet of the MC5 classic "Kick Out The Jams".

"Freedom" was produced by L.R. Tuckey and mastered by Christian Wright at Abbey Road Studios.

Track listing:

01. Freedom (single version)

02. Little Miss Lovely

03. Choose Yourself

04. Going Down

05. Hanging Over Me

06. Here's Ya Boots

07. Can't Let It Go

08. Nobody Held My Hand

09. Shakedown

10. Take It Or Leave It

11. Womans' Song

12. Kick Out The Jams (feat. Alice Cooper)

13. It All Comes Down To You (bonus track)