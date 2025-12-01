Sweden's THE CROWN Announces 'Farewell' Tour Dates For 2026: 'We Want To Go Out On Our Own Terms'

Swedish death/thrash metal veterans THE CROWN have announced plans to disband following a run of shows in 2026, culminating in a final gig in Gothenburg next December.

Earlier today (Monday, December 1),THE CROWN released the following statement: "After 35 years of creativity and Death Metal mayhem — the time has come to bring THE CROWN's journey to an end.

"2026 will not only mark our final year of live shows — it will be the final chapter for the band. We want to go out on our own terms, celebrating everything this band has stood for: energy, passion, and the love of extreme music. Most importantly, this farewell is for you — our fans. Your dedication and loyalty have kept this band alive for over three decades. Every show in 2026 will be our way of saying thank you for all the years of support, the endless energy from the crowds, and for standing with us through every era of THE CROWN.

"Throughout 2026, we'll perform Farewell shows around the world, meeting fans one last time. Each show will be a tribute to the past, the present, and the unstoppable spirit that's fueled THE CROWN since day one. Everything has its time — and this is ours.

"Thank you for 35 years of loyalty, chaos, and Metal! Let's make 2026 the grand finale it deserves!

"NO TOMORROW - FAREWELL 2026".

THE CROWN 2026 tour dates:

Jan. 10 - PT Mangualde - Mangualde Hard Metal Fest

Mar. 06 - ES Barcelona - Sala Lennon

Mar. 07 - ES Valencia - Sala Zulu

Mar. 08 - ES Madrid - Sala Nazca

Mar. 14 - CH Zürich - Züri Gmätzlets

May 22 - US Baltimore - Maryland Deathfest

Jul. 25 - FI Vaasa - Kaaos Festival

Aug. 15 - IT Francavilla al Mare - Frantic Fest

Aug. 20 - AT Spital am Semmering - Kaltenbach Open Air

Nov. 06 - SE Umeå - House Of Metal

Nov. 21 - SE Linköping - Platens

Nov. 28 - SE Skövde - Lokstallet

Dec. 12 - NL Eindhoven - Metal Meeting

Dec. 18 - SE Stockholm - Kollektivet livet

Dec. 19 - SE Gothenburg - Valand (final show)

THE CROWN's twelfth studio album, "Crown Of Thorns", came out in October 2024 via Metal Blade Records. The follow-up to 2021's "Royal Destroyer" was THE CROWN's LP after the 2022 addition of drummer Mikael Norén and bassist Mattias Rasmussen as well as the return of lead guitarist Marcus Sunesson, rejoining longtime members, guitarist Marko Tervonen and vocalist Johan Lindstrand.

"Crown Of Thorns" was recorded by Marko Tervonen (Studio-MT),mixed and was mastered by Jonas Kjellgren (Black Lounge Studios).

THE CROWN celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2020 (including the band's first eight years spent as CROWN OF THORNS).