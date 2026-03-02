Swedish Crossover Thrash Veterans KAZJUROL Release 'Forty Years Of Misery'

In Fagersta, Sweden's coal-black yet fiercely resilient musical history, there are bands that never truly disappeared — they were merely biding their time. One of them is KAZJUROL.

Forged in the rust and concrete of the mid-1980s — amid cigarette cartons, smoke-filled rehearsal rooms, bootleg liquor, and unrelenting volume — KAZJUROL is a band that has stubbornly refused to die for four decades.

Now it is time to sum up the misery.

Out now via GMR Music, "Forty Years Of Misery" is more than a title — it is a reckoning, a triumph, and a defiant gesture all at once. Since their formation in the mid-'80s, KAZJUROL has moved alongside, beneath, and straight through the Swedish thrash and crossover underground. Always present. Rarely aligned with trends. Precisely as intended.

With Thomas "Bäs" Bergström, Pontus "Kongen" Ekwall, Lars "Bodde" Eliasson and Tommie "T-Ban" Pettersson steering the ship, the band has accumulated more hard lessons than easy victories — more setbacks than applause — yet also an unwavering, uncompromising resolve. Demo after demo. The occasional split single. One full-length album. Burned bridges, lost years, aborted attempts, and unlikely resurrections.

KAZJUROL has done almost everything the wrong way — and somehow, exactly right.

While others dissolved, retreated, or settled into comfortable nostalgia, KAZJUROL chose evolution. Heavier. Angrier. Sharper. More relevant than ever.

The 2019 comeback "Multi Dead World" and the 2023 release "Rage 87" proved it beyond doubt. They sounded untouched by time — as if the decades had only hardened their edge. It became clear: KAZJUROL were not merely returning. They were reclaiming ground.

"Forty Years Of Misery" stands as a tribute to everything that collapsed -- and everything that endured regardless. It distills decades of frustration into mosh-driven grooves, razor-wire thrash riffs, relentless headbanging, sonic abrasion, and pure Fagersta defiance. This is the sound of a band that never waited for permission — and finally took what was theirs.

Press photo courtesy of GMR Music