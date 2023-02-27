SWEET & LYNCH Featuring MICHAEL SWEET And GEORGE LYNCH To Release 'Heart & Sacrifice' Album In May

SWEET & LYNCH, the band featuring guitarist/vocalist Michael Sweet of STRYPER and legendary guitarist George Lynch (DOKKEN, LYNCH MOB),will release its third album, "Heart & Sacrifice", on May 19 via Frontiers Music Srl.

In a new interview with the "Scars And Guitars" podcast, Sweet stated about "Heart & Sacrifice" (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[It's got a] killer cover. When everyone sees the artwork, I think they're gonna love it. It's dark, but it says a lot; really cool. And the album itself went through some periods of change. In other words, George submitted a bunch of songs, and a couple of 'em weren't quite right, and we had to get some more songs submitted. We went and recorded the album, and then we wound up re-recording some other songs to add to it to make the album better. And the stage that it's in now is fantastic. It's really, I think, the strongest SWEET & LYNCH album."

Regarding the overall sound of the new SWEET & LYNCH LP, Michael said: "It's a little darker musically — not much; just a little bit. And a little heavier — like some of the songs are tuned way down; the guitar has a nice heavy feel to it. And I just love the feel of it. It's a little bit more, for lack of an explanation, a little bit more '90s than it is '80s. A little more '70s and '90s than it is '80s. But then you also hear the '80s flair. George is killing it on guitar. I kept trying to pull that out of him. Like he'd send a song where the solo was simplified, and I'd say, 'Dude, people wanna hear you tear it up. Just burn. Give 'em George — George Lynch.' And he'd submit a new solo, and it's, like, 'There it is. Just bring in the fire and the heat.'"

He added: "So I think this album is gonna really please people; they're gonna be pleasantly surprised and hopefully blown away."

Launched nearly a decade ago, SWEET & LYNCH has yet to play a single live show despite issuing two acclaimed studio albums, 2015's "Only To Rise" and 2017's "Unified", through the Frontiers Music Srl label.

Five years ago, Michael expressed his frustration about SWEET & LYNCH's lack of activity, telling the "Focus On Metal" podcast: "I've gotten to the point with SWEET & LYNCH where I'm almost sensing and feeling like maybe it's run its course. We did two albums. I talked about doing a third and a fourth and a fifth, but there is kind of no point to it if we don't tour. We really should be touring and playing those songs live. It's kind of pointless, after a while, if you're not doing that."

Sweet said in the aforementioned 2018 interview that another reason SWEET & LYNCH hadn't played any gigs is the fact that the LYNCH MOB leader and former DOKKEN guitarist "has his hands in so many different things. When the first album came out and the second album came out, I promoted the snot out of 'em and was really pushing, pushing, pushing, pushing," he said. "George didn't do a lot of promoting and a lot of pushing with those albums. It gets to be exhausting for me when I feel like I'm the only guy really pushing it. And that's not to take anything away from George — it's just a fact. It's a simple fact that I'm stating in saying that that becomes an issue.

"I'm one of those guys where I want everybody in the band pushing and promoting equally as much, as they should be," he continued. "Or why are you doing it? So I'm at that stage right now where I'm just kind of feeling like the fire is kind of dwindling. I don't want it to — I wanna pour some gasoline on the fire and ignite it again. Maybe that'll happen, but it's quite possible that it won't."

Lynch said in 2018 that the third SWEET & LYNCH would be "a concept record" about Christianity, with George "advocating for one side of the argument" and Michael "advocating for another."

In addition to Sweet and Lynch, SWEET & LYNCH features bassist James LoMenzo (MEGADETH, WHITE LION, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Brian Tichy (THE DEAD DAISIES, WHITESNAKE).