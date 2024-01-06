SYSTEM OF A DOWN's JOHN DOLMAYAN To KANYE WEST: 'Show Some Class, Man'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan has hit out at Kanye West, telling the 46-year-old rapper, who now goes by Ye, to "show some class" after he posted a revealing photo of his wife Bianca Censori on her 29th birthday.

West celebrated Censori's birthday by sharing several photos of her on Saturday morning (January 6), including one of her in a cleavage-baring top. "Caption this", Kanye wrote in his post, leading a number of his followers to chime in, including Dolmayan, who wrote: "Show some class man . You have kids who look to you for moral guidance and this is supposed to be the person you protect the most . Your wife isn't supposed to be your trophy ,she's your place of pride and dignity. This isn't the way".

When one other person defended West, saying the rapper was merely congratulating his wife on her birthday, John doubled down. "would you show pictures of your wife's tits to your friends ? Your parents ?" he wrote. "If so you and I don't see things the same way and no amount of explaining will change that. Good luck to you".

Three years ago, SYSTEM OF A DOWN bassist Shavo Odadjian was asked by Puraphy if he has ever had any personal encounters with reality stars Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, who are all also of Armenian descent. He responded: "Oh, I know the Kardashians quite well. I used to be very good friends with Kanye [Kim Kardashian's ex]. Though this was a few years ago now, I've been to their house a lot. They're just like you'd imagine they'd be: very cool, personable people. In fact, when SYSTEM OF A DOWN was asked to play in Armenia in 2015, come to find out that Kanye had just played the same venue a week before we did. Yeah, I like the Kardashians a lot."

Odadjian is not the only member of SYSTEM OF A DOWN to publicly praise the Kardashians. While speaking to Consequence Of Sound in October 2020, SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian said that he has a lot of respect and love for Kim Kardashian for using her platform to shed light on the 1915 Armenian genocide.

"I'll tell you something about Kim — I have a lot of respect for her," he said. "When it comes to issues of justice, she's been really great. When it comes to spreading awareness about the need for recognition of the Armenian genocide, about what's going on in Artsakh right now, the revolution that happened in Armenia that no one in the U.S. knew about, she's been really amazing. I've met her a few times."

Asked whether Kardashian is a fan of SYSTEM OF A DOWN, Tankian responded: "I haven't asked. [Laughs] Honestly, the only time that we spoke was about Armenia, and it was great."

In November 2020, Kim Kardashian shared a message from SYSTEM OF A DOWN about "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz", the band's first new songs in 15 years. The tracks were motivated by the conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, the latter aided by Turkey and accountable for the greatest violence the region had endured in 26 years. Produced by guitarist/vocalist Daron Malakian, who also wrote the music and lyrics, both songs are streaming now on all DSPs and are available for purchase on Bandcamp with band royalties earmarked for the Armenia Fund.