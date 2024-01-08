SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN Is Seeking Tenant For His Los Angeles Home

According to Realtor.com, SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman Serj Tankian is seeking a tenant for his Los Angeles ranch home.

The four-bedroom and two-bathroom house in a quiet Valley Village neighborhood has a monthly rental price of $6,000.

The home, which has over 1,900 square feet of living space, got a makeover in 2015 with new appliances, granite countertops, and stylish tile flooring, the listing states. The living spaces and bedrooms now have modern gray wood laminate floors. The main bedroom has a newly renovated bathroom and a big walk-in closet. You'll be comfy all year with the new AC system installed just a year ago. The laundry room comes with a washer/dryer for your convenience.

You're close to the NoHo West Complex and a short drive to the lively NoHo Arts District and Metro Red Line. It's the best of both worlds a peaceful neighborhood with the perks of Valley Village and NoHo.

The house has a back house, but each has its own private yards and some shared spaces, according to the listing. You pay for part of the electricity, gas, water, and trash bills (63%),and the owner takes care of the landscaping.

There's a big garage shared with the other house, each getting one parking spot with storage, plus an extra spot in the driveway.

The tenant pays for part of the electricity, gas, water, and trash bills (63%),and the owner takes care of the landscaping.

Tankian is best known as the lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning rock band SYSTEM OF A DOWN, but he is also a solo artist, composer, activist, painter, poet, and filmmaker. He's also a proud Armenian-American and a dedicated activist. He has composed scores for many films and television series, had his paintings exhibited in galleries in the U.S. and New Zealand, and released two books of his own poetry. He has also been an executive producer on multiple documentaries, including "I Am Not Alone", which tells the story of Armenia's 2018 revolution and which won awards at the Toronto International Film Festival, DOC NYC, American Film Institute Festival, and the Palm Springs International Film Festival, among others. Tankian lives with his wife and his son, splitting their time between Los Angeles and New Zealand.