STRYPER Announces 2024 'To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour'

STRYPER will embark on "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" in late May. For the first time ever, the Christian rockers will perform their hits and fan favorites acoustically.

Says STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet: "We'll be announcing many more acoustic dates over the next few months (in support of our new acoustic album coming this year) and an electric tour (in support of our new electric album coming later this year).

"We're celebrating our 40 year anniversary as a band!

"The acoustic album has been in the works for a while and we're so excited to announce that it's finally getting released! I can assure you, this is unlike any other acoustic album that you've ever heard before. It has fire, energy and a feel that is so unique.

The new electric album will be our best studio effort to date. No filler, all killer.

"Thank you all for 40 years of support and for being a part of the STRYPER Army".

"To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" 2024 dates:

May 30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA

May 31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

Jun. 01 - East Tennessee Distillery - Piney Flats, TN

Jun. 04 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

Jun. 06 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

Jun. 07 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

Jun. 15 - Pickens County Performing Arts Center - Liberty, SC

Jun. 20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

Jun. 21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

Jun. 22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

Less than a year ago, Michael shot down speculation that STRYPER's latest album, "The Final Battle" marked the swan song for the veteran Christian hard rock band.

"A lot of people assume that because of the title of the album that it's our last album and that this is our last tour," Sweet told The Spokesman-Review in May 2023. "But it's not our final anything."

"The Final Battle", released in October 2022 via Frontiers Music Srl, is about Armageddon. "The material is about something much bigger than our band," Sweet explained. "We don't plan to hang it up. When the time comes, we'll announce that it's our last tour and when we announce that, it will be our final tour. We won't be like other bands who claim it's their last tour when it's not."

The follow-up to 2020's "Even The Devil Believes", "The Final Battle" was produced by Sweet and was once again recorded at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Formed 41 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil" and the aforementioned "Even The Devil Believes" and "The Final Battle".

Michael is joined in STRYPER by his brother Robert Sweet (drums),Oz Fox (guitar) and Perry Richardson (bass).