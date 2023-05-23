SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SHAVO ODADJIAN Doesn't Think About Hypothetical ROCK HALL Induction: 'It Doesn't Drive Me'

In a new interview with the "Tuna On Toast With Stryker" video podcast, SYSTEM OF A DOWN bassist Shavo Odadjian was asked if he has given any consideration to the possibility of his band one day being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I never thought of that, but hey — it's not that we can't. One day we might. But it's not something that… it doesn't drive me. It's the Hall Of Fame. It is what it is. There's people that don't belong and then there's people that belong that are not there, so… It ain't all fair. We'll see."

Even though artists are eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single, iconic hard rock and metal bands like IRON MAIDEN and MOTÖRHEAD have yet to be recognized by the institution, which inducted GUNS N' ROSES in that group's first year of eligibility. SYSTEM OF A DOWN's debut album was released in 1998, making the band newly eligible for the Rock Hall.

The only metal or metal-adjacent acts to have made it into the Rock Hall so far have been BLACK SABBATH, LED ZEPPELIN, METALLICA, AC/DC, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, VAN HALEN, RUSH, GUNS N' ROSES and DEEP PURPLE.

The Rock Hall didn't induct BLACK SABBATH until 2006, and METALLICA followed three years later.

Rock Hall rules state that artists become eligible a quarter century after their first records were released, but the Hall also claims that other "criteria include the influence and significance of the artists' contributions to the development and perpetuation of rock 'n' roll," which is, of course, open to interpretation.

Eligible for induction since 1999, KISS didn't get its first nomination until 2009, and was finally inducted in 2014.

DEEP PURPLE was eligible for the Rock Hall since 1993 but didn't get inducted until 2014.

JUDAS PRIEST received the Musical Excellence Award at last year's Rock Hall event, which honored Eminem, Dolly Parton, DURAN DURAN, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, EURYTHMICS and Carly Simon in the Performers category.

IRON MAIDEN was on the ballot for the second time this year, but the institution's voters snubbed them once again.

MÖTLEY CRÜE — which has been eligible since 2006 — won the 2019 "Voice Your Choice" in-museum Rock Hall fan vote but failed to make the list of nominees for the Class Of 2020. The band saw its votes surge when its biopic "The Dirt", premiered on Netfix in March 2019.