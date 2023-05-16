TAD DOYLE Says TAD Will Never Reunite: 'It Would Ruin The Legacy That We Created For Ourselves'

Tad Doyle of beloved and iconic Seattle band TAD, which has been inactive for most of the last two decades, was recently interviewed by Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio. Asked if TAD would ever reunite, Doyle said: "No. I think we're done. I get a lot of people asking me, 'How about a reunion?' and all that. And I don't think my heart and soul is in that space anymore. That was a chunk of my life that the things that I did in my life built up to that. And I'm a different person now, as far as my experiences and where I've been and my music that I wanna take my music. I always wanna move forward; I don't wanna move back. And I think that if we did a reunion or did some more TAD stuff, it would kind of ruin the legacy that we created for ourselves. That's all."

He continued: "I don't wanna keep regurgitating the same thing. When we were a band, we were out there touring nine months out of the year, and we knew those songs intimately — forwards, backwards, in our dreams. I didn't ever want it to become a job. And at some point, if you just keep doing it over and over and over, as much as you love what you're doing, it can become a job and it can become less than exciting. And I always want things to be exciting and at least fresh. So I don't see any reason why we need to do a reunion or play shows."

Asked whether he is happy that TAD never got to the fame of bands such as NIRVANA or SOUNDGARDEN, Doyle said: "Absolutely. And more accurately, for me, I think it's, like, Kurt Cobain, Chris Cornell, all those guys, they could never go out in public without being recognized. And people take you hostage. They see you on the street, and it's, like, 'Oh, well, now you're mine until you walk away from me' and that type of thing. But I've always relished the fact that I'm invisible. Especially since I've lost over 110 pounds, I don't think anybody would recognize me now. Plus I have gray hair, and I don't color it. So, I'm happy being who I am, and I feel like I have enjoyed the success that I wanted to. Success is what you name it. So, I'm happy to be invisible. Let's just leave it at that."

TAD's classic discography — "God's Balls" (1989),"Salt Lick" (1990),"8-Way Santa" (1991) and assorted singles from the band's 1988-1992 run — received the deluxe reissue treatment in November 2016 via Sub Pop. Producer and engineer Jack Endino — who produced "God's Balls", TAD's first full-length — lovingly remastered all of the recordings from the original tapes.

The deluxe editions of "God's Balls", "Salt Lick" and "8-Way Santa" feature new images from celebrated photographer Charles Peterson, bonus tracks, and expansive liner notes from the band and Endino. The bonus material associated with each release was included on the CD and digital formats; each of the the gatefold vinyl LPs included that album's bonus material as part of its free associated download. Plus all of the bonus material, from all three of these monumental heavy rock/punk albums was collected on an additional bonus LP available for free with purchase of all three albums on vinyl from the Sub Pop Mega Mart and also from select independent retailers.