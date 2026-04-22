TARJA Recruits CRADLE OF FILTH's DANI FILTH For 'I Don't Care' Single

Former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen has released "I Don't Care", the second single from her upcoming studio album, "Frisson Noir". On this uncompromisingly heavy track, she joins forces with Dani Filth, the iconic voice of CRADLE OF FILTH, uniting two of metal's most instantly recognizable and expressive voices. Tarja's soaring soprano collides with Dani Filth's razor-sharp screams, creating a striking interplay between beauty and brutality, elegance and chaos.

"I Don't Care" stands out as a fierce declaration of independence. It rejects imposed expectations and confronts the illusions society creates around morality, belief and success. Musically, "I Don't Care" moves between intense symphonic elements and heavy, modern metal power while being dramatic and unapologetically dark.

Tarja comments: "I always believed in my dreams, and I have never allowed anyone to direct my life choices. I don't necessarily fit in, but I don't care.

"I have always admired how Dani has created a brand and image for his band CRADLE OF FILTH, and for himself, that stand out from the rest. I truly believe he is perfect for this song, where I praise individualism and simply don't give a shit about what others have to say."

The official music video, released today alongside the single, captures this clash of worlds visually, bringing both artists together on screen and translating the song’s dark energy into a powerful, performance-driven setting. Check it out below.

"Frisson Noir" reflects Tarja's ongoing dialogue between cinematic orchestration, classical heritage, and the power and intensity of contemporary metal. The album moves between intimate piano passages, dramatic orchestral textures, and powerful, guitar-driven moments.

At the center of the soundscape is Tarja's distinctive voice, moving effortlessly between fragile emotional expression and operatic power. Around it, orchestral arrangements, choirs, and layered instrumentation create a cinematic world that constantly shifts between darkness and light, exploring deeply human themes such as fear, beauty, nostalgia, resilience, defiance, transformation, identity, disappearance, independence, trust, and perseverance.

Across 10 tracks, Tarja delivers intensity, emotion, and strength, joined by special guest Dani Filth (CRADLE OF FILTH),APOCALYPTICA, Marko Hietala (ex-NIGHTWISH) and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS). Mixed by Grammy-winning producer Neal Avron (LINKIN PARK, SKILLET, DISTURBED),the album blends a modern, hard-hitting sound with the dramatic and emotional elements that define Tarja's unmistakable metal identity.

"Frisson Noir" will be available in retail as CD digipak, black 2LP gatefold and limited purple 2LP gatefold. The first pressing of all formats is finished with high-quality copper foil and logo embossing. Further exclusive formats as signed editions and a strictly limited collectors box set (including black 2LP gatefold (180g) with 24-page vinyl size booklet of illustrations, photographs, and lyrics, CD Digipak with 28-page booklet, box set exclusive 7" vinyl single with "I Don't Care (Tarja Solo Version)" and "I Don't Care (Dani Mix)", four box set exclusive animal print postcards, box set exclusive DIN A2 "Frisson Noir" poster and a fine art print signed by Tarja will be available in the official album store.

"Frisson Noir" track listing:

01. Frisson Noir

02. The Eternal Return

03. Leap Of Faith (feat. Marko Hietala)

04. At Sea (feat. Mervi Myllyoja + Niklas Pokki)

05. Blaze Forever

06. The Trace Outlives (feat. Sayo Komada)

07. Tango (feat. APOCALYPTICA)

08. Anemoia (feat. Julián Bedmar + Valter Freitas)

09. I Don't Care (feat. Dani Filth)

10. Against The Odds (feat. Chad Smith)

Kicking off the album, the first single, "At Sea", was made available in March. The song embodies the core idea behind "Frisson Noir" — the physical reaction that music can provoke, the shiver that runs through the body when sound, emotion, and performance align in a real moment. With "At Sea", Tarja captures that moment, reminding listeners what happens when sound, emotion, and human performance collide. The track combines Tarja's voice with live musicians, orchestral arrangements, and choir performances recorded in Budapest with the Budapest Art Orchestra and Budapest Art Choir, conducted by Gyorgy Gulyas Nagy. The result is a heavy metal endeavor within a cinematic sonic landscape that mirrors the emotional journey of the song itself: The tension between fear and determination when facing the unknown.

Tarja says: "With 'At Sea', I take you on a journey where you will confront the unknown. It's a complex song where emotion sits in the front seat of a big rollercoaster. I know I will challenge you with this one… are you ready?"

Since launching her solo career, Tarja has consistently charted internationally and built one of the most loyal fanbases in the genre, willing to follow Tarja in every new adventure. Across more than two decades, Tarja has released a highly successful catalogue, reaching the Top 10 of multiple European album charts and establishing herself as an artist of rare consistency and presence. Her live performances have become a defining element of her career: touring worldwide and appearing as a celebrated guest at major metal festivals, Tarja creates a powerful and emotional connection with audiences, turning every show into a memorable experience.

Following the release, Tarja will embark on the international "Frisson" live tour 2026, launching September 30, 2026 in Berlin.

Turunen, who boasts a three-and-a-half octave vocal range, has released five rock/metal solo records since 2007 — including her latest, 2019's "In The Raw".

Turunen was fired from NIGHTWISH at the end of the band's 2005 tour by being presented with an open letter which was published on the NIGHTWISH web site at the same time.

Regarding the marrying of metal and classical music, Tarja told Kerrang! magazine: "Both styles have so much in common. I feel music is just emotion. It can connect people from whatever background. It's a very personal experience, we all have things we like and don’t like, but ultimately music is just emotion. Metal and classical music are both very emotional genres."