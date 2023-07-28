TARJA TURUNEN Shares Cover Of METALLICA's 'The Unforgiven' From 'Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church'

Former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen will release "Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church" on August 11 via earMUSIC. It is the document of a very special concert in the idyllic setting of Wacken Church and is the first release of the live series "Rocking Heels".

In front of just 300 handpicked fans, this onetime-only event opened the Wacken Open Air festival in 2016. Tarja presents unique arrangements of rock and heavy metal classics by her favorite artists, including "Numb" by LINKIN PARK, IN FLAMES' "Alias", METALLICA's "The Unforgiven", songs by Joe Satriani and SLIPKNOT, as well as a NIGHTWISH song and Tarja originals.

The video for the latest single, a cover of METALLICA's "The Unforgiven", can be seen below.

"The Unforgiven" is one of the most iconic songs in METALLICA's unmatched canon of classics. Tarja, an icon in her own right, delivers an undeniably classic performance of that song and perfectly conveys the theme of the struggle of the individual against the aspirations of those who want to subdue him.

With its captivating performances of well-known songs paired with Tarja's iconic voice, this live album is a treasure for fans, as well as a discovery for Tarja newcomers and all those who missed the chance to attend this exclusive concert.

"Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church" will be released as a limited 2LP vinyl edition, CD digipak in LP-replica design and on digital.

The brightest star of the symphonic rock scene, Turunen is certainly the most internationally well-known Finnish voice in the world of music. Soprano, composer, and songwriter, she reached international fame co-founding and being for nine years the voice and image of the Finnish symphonic metal band NIGHTWISH, collecting with them gold and platinum record awards in several countries.

The unique combination of metal music with Tarja's soprano lead vocals gave birth to a new genre, quickly achieving critical and commercial popularity and inspiring many other metal bands and performers. But singing only somebody else's creations was not her destiny, and her talent could fully bloom only outside that crate. Tarja had to walk alone.

Finally free to follow her own inspirations, heart, and dreams, Tarja started her own solo career successfully devoted to both classical and rock music.

Tarja was nominated for the Emma Award in Finland in 2006 and 2007 and for the Echo Award in Germany in 2007, and she is the first Finnish solo artist to achieve a gold record in Germany and even more, the only one to do it both in a band and as solo artist. In 2015 and 2016, she was also busy starring as coach in two seasons of "The Voice Of Finland", which is the most watched TV program from Channel 4 in Finland and leading her team to victory for two years in a row, something that never happened before in the history of the Finnish show.