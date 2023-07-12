  • facebook
TAYLOR HAWKINS London Tribute Concert Nominated For EMMY

July 12, 2023

The Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London, honoring the late FOO FIGHTERS drummer, has been nominated for an Emmy.

The show, which streamed live on Paramount+, is one of five nominees in the "Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special" category.

Directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten for EP-PIC Films & Creative, the concert was captured live September 3, 2022 at Wembley Stadium in London.

CBS Television Network broadcast highlights from the tribute concert on September 3, 2022. MTV also aired the one-hour special across its channels worldwide starting in Latin America on September 3 and other international territories on September 4, followed by an extended two-hour compilation that aired globally in September.

Watched by 90,000 people inside Wembley Stadium and millions of livestream viewers across the globe, the six-hour Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London featured performances from Taylor's bandmates, friends, contemporaries and his then-16-year-old son Shane. Among the guest performers at the event were METALLICA's Lars Ulrich, AC/DC's Brian Johnson, LED ZEPPELIN's John Paul Jones, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Josh Homme, QUEEN's Brian May, BLINK-182's Travis Barker and THE BEATLES legend Paul McCartney.

The Emmy Awards ceremony will air on Fox on Monday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

