TAYLOR MOMSEN On TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concert: 'It Was An Absolute Honor To Be Asked To Sing At That'

THE PRETTY RECKLESS singer Taylor Momsen spoke to NME about her involvement with the tribute show for FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins in California in September. At the event, Momsen fronted a band including former NIRVANA members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic and SOUNDGARDEN's Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil, playing versions of SOUNDGARDEN's "The Day I Tried To Live" and "Black Hole Sun".

"It was an absolute honor to be asked to sing at that,” said Momsen. "I loved Taylor dearly. What an incredible musician and one of the best people I've ever met in my life. It was just an extraordinarily moving night. The energy in the room was beautiful. Everyone who was there was there for the right reason; egos were checked at the door. And then, obviously, to play with some of my heroes of music was just unbelievable. I have to mention Dave and the FOOs as well; the way they went about the show was so well done and so beautiful. It was a very moving evening, very emotional. I feel like Taylor would have really loved it. Dave did a wonderful job honoring his friend."

Prior to the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Momsen had sung with Thayil and Cameron at a show honoring SOUNDGARDEN's Chris Cornell. Thayil and Cameron also appeared on THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll". More recently, Thayil guested with THE PRETTY RECKLESS on a live rendition of SOUNDGARDEN's "Loud Love".

After celebrating Hawkins's memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London on September 3, the Forum gig saw many of rock, heavy metal and pop music's biggest names unite in honor of Hawkins, who died earlier this year while on tour with the FOO FIGHTERS. Among the other musicians who appeared at the Los Angeles event were QUEEN's Brian May and Roger Taylor, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Chad Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Josh Homme, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Brad Wilk, RUSH's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich, former SKID ROW frontman Sebastian Bach, Miley Cyrus, Pink and Kesha.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales are benefiting charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS will release a new collection of music, "Other Worlds", on November 4 via Fearless Records. The effort sees the group delivering its first proper acoustic recordings, unexpected covers and other reimaginings.

"Death By Rock And Roll" was made available in February 2021 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

Upon release, "Death By Rock And Roll" topped multiple sales charts — including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital charts. The record also yielded three back-to-back No. 1 singles — "Death By Rock And Roll", "And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) and "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (featuring Thayil and Cameron). The band has tallied seven No. 1 singles at the rock format throughout its career.

Last year, Momsen — who rose to fame portraying the character of edgy little sister Jenny Humphrey on The CW's "Gossip Girl" — described "Death By Rock And Roll" in an interview with ABC Audio as a "battle cry for life and for hope."