TED NUGENT On GREEN DAY's BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG: 'You Have To Have Abused A Lot Of Substances To Be That Stupid'

Ted Nugent has once again criticized GREEN DAY frontman Billie Joe Armstrong for recently stating that he was renouncing his American citizenship.

On June 24, Armstrong told fans at a GREEN DAY concert in London that he intends to renounce his United States citizenship following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

During a performance as part of the band's "Hella Mega" tour at the London Stadium, Armstrong expressed his frustration as he told the crowd: "Fuck America. I'm fucking renouncing my citizenship. I'm fucking coming here."

He went on to say there's "too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country," before urging fans to be prepared, saying: "You're going to get a lot more of me in the coming days."

Nugent addressed Billie's comments during a recent edition of "The Nightly Nuge", a news-style clip in which the outspoken conservative rocker offers his take on the news of our world. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I saw what Billie Armstrong of GREEN DAY [said the other night at a concert in London]. [They're] just an incredible band — just unbelievable musicians. They started out as just a punk [group] and a garage band, but, boy, they can really play. But when you just go berserk to kill babies and to ban guns and to open the borders and support a government that imports fentanyl chemical warfare against American citizens… And even [pop superstar] Pink [who recently went on a Twitter rampage and told supporters of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to 'never listen to my music again'] — again, just a great, great talented artist. And their work ethic should be applauded. But how they end up… And I'm not accusing anybody of abusing substances, but you have to have abused a lot of substances to be that stupid and to be that disconnected from good over evil instead of supporting evil over good.

"So I've always had the greatest audiences," Ted continued. "Maybe there's a lot of people in my audiences that don't agree with my politics, because my politics are pretty simple: the U.S. Constitution. 'Hey, Ted, I love your political ideas.' The Constitution isn't ideas; the Constitution is self-evident truth. So thank you, everybody, supporting me.

"And you know what? If somebody plays killer music that you don't agree with their politics, enjoy the killer music anyway."

Last week, Ted said that the U.S. Supreme Court "did a good job" by ruling that Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion.

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court's ruling came in a case involving Mississippi's request to overturn Roe v. Wade — the court's 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States — and uphold a state law that bars the procedure 15 weeks after conception.

Roe v. Wade affirmed the right to receive an abortion under the 14th Amendment, ruling that abortions were constitutionally protected up until about 23 weeks when a fetus can typically live outside the womb.

The June 24 decision overturned what was previously a federal legalization of abortion and has returned the issue to individual states to decide the matter for themselves.

As a result of the Supreme Court's decision, terminating a pregnancy is expected to be banned or significantly curtailed in roughly half of all states in the nation — including nearly every state in the Midwest.

Nugent said in part: "When the left keeps saying that, 'We lost our constitutional right to an abortion,' share that phrase in the Constitution with me where it gives you the right to kill the unborn… My point being, it isn't mentioned in the Constitution, so I'm gonna repeat once again, 'Any rights herein not enumerated are left up to the States.'

"Clearly, the abortion issue, like any other issue, idea or hunch that is not enumerated in the Constitution or the Bill Of Rights clearly is up to the states," he continued. "Even a guitar player doesn't need any translator for that one. So once again, it is the hysteria…

"And I've gotta tell ya, the word 'cruelty' from the left… I've witnessed some artists out there, like Billie Armstrong of GREEN DAY — he's incredibly talented, but he's just lost his soul — and Pink, an incredibly talented, work-ethic artist, who just scream and just attack people who choose not to have an abortion.

"By the way, as you and I speak right now, if anybody wants an abortion in America, guess what — they can get one," Nugent added. "It's not the banning of abortions; it's bringing it back to constitutionality and common sense.

"And again, there are medical concerns… Can you imagine, trying to make the decision where you have a choice to save the mother or the baby? Well, that is a spiritual moment between you and God and your health professional and the husband and the wife or at least the mother and the father.

"So, I am, and my family believes in, abortion should be legal, it should be safe and it should be rare," Ted said. "But don't send me the bill because I don't subscribe to murdering this innocent baby who the science has proven that it feels the pain when you kill it in the womb.

"This issue is just volatile. So the Supreme Court did a good job."

Despite Nugent's claim to the contrary, scientific research does not prove a 20-week-old fetus can feel pain.

According to FactCheck.org, scientific research on pain in the fetus is extremely complicated, primarily because pain is a subjective experience and a fetus cannot indicate if something hurts.

According to Bloomberg, at least 22 U.S. states have laws on the books that will now outlaw abortion in all or most cases, and four others have indicated they will likely move in a similar direction. People living in those places will have to travel an average of 276 miles each way to access the procedure in parts of the country where abortion remains legal, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on data from the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health researcher.

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll, a 59% majority of U.S. adults disapprove of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, with 41% approving. About half (52%) call the decision a step backward for America, with 31% calling it a step forward and 17% saying it's neither. Among women, two-thirds (67%) disapprove of the ruling, with just 33% approving. A 56% majority of women say that the decision will make the lives of most American women worse.

According to a Forbes, Americans largely oppose harsh abortion laws, with 75% against policies that make it a criminal offense to perform an abortion, 69% opposing policies that ban abortion six to eight weeks into a pregnancy, 80% opposing laws that allow private citizens to sue anyone who aids or abets an abortion and 63% supporting "safe haven laws" in Democratic-led states that would protect people who travel in from other states to get an abortion.