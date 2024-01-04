TED NUGENT: 'You Have To Have S*** For Brains To Believe This Global Warming Bulls***'

In the December 30 episode of his "Spirit Campfire" podcast, outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent seemingly rejected the idea that climate change is happening, saying that "you have to have shit for brains to believe this global warming bullshit."

As the Earth's temperature continues to rise, fueling more intense storms and extreme weather, scientists are calling for immediate action to address climate change, including using more renewable energy. However, climate change appears to be a low priority for Ted, who touched upon the issue while discussing the current political situation in America. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "These are the best of the days. These are the worst of the days, but if you improvise, adapt and overcome and take good care of yourself, these can still be the best days… God, family, country, patriotism to the original founding fathers' vision, not the current horror story that is the United States of America. It's a horror story. [U.S. president] Joe Biden is the devil. He has dismantled the American Dream."

Ted continued: "Electric vehicles are a scam. You have to be mentally ill to believe in electric vehicles. You have to be a numbnut to believe that wind turbines are better than coal or oil or natural gas or propane. You have to have shit for brains to believe this global warming bullshit. If you believe it, you have shit for brains. While you were sleeping, someone opened your skull and took a dump in your skull. You have shit for brains."

Nugent added: "The EV move is the rape of the environment. The wind turbines are the rape of the environment and the rape of our tax dollars. The solar panels are the rape of agriculture, the rape of the environment, the rape of our tax dollars. If you believe the electric vehicle is the answer, you're a rapist of the environment and of the American Dream."

Back in 2014, Ted wrote an opinion piece for Newsmax in which he said that "the whole global warming lie is a giant, international environmental scam and hoax designed to control people by instigating fear and panic."

The recent provisional State Of The Global Climate report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) confirmed that 2023 was the warmest year on record. Data until the end of October 2023 showed that the year was about 1.4 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial 1850-1900 baseline. The past nine years, 2015 to 2023, were also the warmest on record.

"Greenhouse gas levels are record high. Global temperatures are record high. Sea level rise is record high. Antarctic sea ice is record low. It's a deafening cacophony of broken records," said WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas.

In August 2022, Ted blasted pop superstar Taylor Swift for her "hypocrisy" after she topped a list of celebrities whose private jets had produced the highest amount of carbon dioxide so far that year.

"I've got a hell of a carbon footprint because I fly private every night too," Ted admitted on "The Nightly Nuge". "But the thing is I'm flying over Texas every night where we have more energy reserves than all of Saudi Arabia and Africa combined.

"[World Economic Forum founder] Klaus Schwab and the World Econonic punks, as they're going into their limousines and their private jets and they've got drivers and they've got Mercedeses and they've got the Rolls-Royces, they're gonna tell us we can't own a pick-up truck. The hypocrisy is toxic."