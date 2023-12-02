TESLA Announces 2024 'Keepin' It Real' Tour Dates

Veteran rock band TESLA has announced U.S. tour dates for early 2024. Titled "Keepin' It Real", this electrifying musical journey promises to captivate audiences with TESLA's signature sound and unparalleled stage presence.

"Keepin' It Real" is slated to kick off on January 11 in Immokalee, Florida, with dates currently scheduled through the end of July.

Expressing the band's excitement for the upcoming tour, TESLA said: "We cannot wait to hit the stage and share our music with our incredible fans once again. The 'Keepin' It Real' tour is going to be an unforgettable experience for everyone who joins us."

Tickets for the "Keepin' It Real" tour are available for purchase at

teslatheband.com/tour.

2024 "Keepin' It Real" tour dates:

Jan. 11 - Seminole Center - Immokalee, FL

Jan. 13 - Kings Center of Performing Arts - Melbourne, FL

Jan. 14 - The Stage at Coco Outdoors - Coconut Creek, FL

Jan. 16 - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center - Tampa, FL

Jan. 17 - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center - Tampa, FL

Jan. 20 - Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino - Santa Fe, NM

Jan. 26 - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena - Milwaukee, WI

Jan. 27 - Mystic Lake Casino - Prior Lake, MN

Mar. 01 - Paramount Arts Center - Ashland, KY

Mar. 02 - Blue Gate PAC - Shipshewana, IN

Mar. 05 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

Mar. 06 - Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel - Detroit, MI

Mar. 09 - Silver Creek Event Center @ Four Winds Casino - New Buffalo, MI

Mar. 12 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Mar. 13 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham, NC

Mar. 20 - MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage - Northfield, OH

Mar. 23 - Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV

Jul. 20 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY ROCK the DAM

In a recent interview with Rockin' Metal Revival, TESLA singer Jeff Keith spoke about the fact that he and his bandmates are still enjoying themselves on stage, more than 40 years after the group's formation.

"I will admit that back in the '80s or in the '90s, I could sing things in the regular key of E," he explained. "So for quite some time now, the guys have tuned down a half step, and then there's certain songs that maybe it's tuned down a whole step so I can still sing the same exact melody, but as opposed to what's on the record, it's just tuned down — and drop D, whatever they call it, is as low as you can go; otherwise the strings just get [too loose]. So, you know what? That worked out well for us. And my voice is still holding up. [I] try to take care of it. [I] make sure on days off I'm resting it."

He continued: "We don't do three-in-a-rows anymore; we just do two [shows] in a row and have a day off. So a lot of things like that. With the voice being your instrument, I've really gotta take care of it and just try not to overdo it. And for a guy like me, that's hard to do, but I'm able to do it because I'm just so high strung."

Keith previously talked about TESLA's decision to tune down its instruments this past July during an appearance on the "That Metal Interview" podcast. At the time, he said: "We started dropping things down to — instead of in E, the key of E, we dropped it to E flat. On particular songs, where I sing really high — I don't even know how I hit the notes back then in the '80s and the '90s — but I think they can drop as low as… there's E flat, and then you can drop as low as D. And on a couple of songs we drop down to the D tuning, so I can sing the same melody but dropped down a whole step. And from what I understand, you can't drop any lower than that, or the strings are so loose [that they are too floppy to play]. So, we just dropped some keys, and then we tried it on a couple of songs and when we even dropped down a whole step, I still can't quite hit the notes [on some songs]."

He continued: "Once again, I don't know how the heck I hit them notes way back then, but all I know is from 'Into The Now' [2004] on, I started thinking about, 'Hey, I've gotta watch out what key we're doing it in, because next thing you know, I sing something that I can't go out there and do it night after night live.' I mean, it is 37 years later, so… [Laughs] So, with 'Forever More', 'Simplicity' — all that stuff — I just started keeping in mind, 'Hey, whatever you write, you've gotta sing it night after night.' Back in the '80s, and stuff like that, I wasn't thinking about it. You just do 20, 30 takes of something, pick the best out of it and go, 'Hey, there you go. That's great.' But I never had the thought in mind of, 'Hey, you've gotta go out there night after night and sing it.' And back then, I could — thankfully — but today, it's, like, 'Hang on a second.' I'm gonna turn 65 in October. It's, like, 'Hang on now.' I'm starting to fill out forms for Medicare and all that stuff. [Laughs] So [I've gotta] be careful with what melodies I come up with, because I've gotta be able to do it night after night."

In August 2022, TESLA released a standalone single, "Time To Rock!" A year earlier, the band issued another new track called "Cold Blue Steel".

In September, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song is a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived this past May. The LP includes the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.