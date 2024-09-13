TESLA's BRIAN WHEAT Shares 'Awake' Music Video From His New Band VIOLET BREED

Brian Wheat, the founder and bassist of the multi-platinum selling band TESLA, has announced an exciting new musical venture with AleX, an emerging singer/songwriter from the U.K. The duo has joined forces to create a new band called VIOLET BREED, with their debut single, "Awake", available now on all major platforms. An accompanying music video for the track can be seen below.

VIOLET BREED represents a powerful collaboration between Wheat, a seasoned rock icon, and AleX, a fresh and dynamic voice in the music industry. The pair have spent the last five years meticulously crafting an album that draws from their own life experiences, creating music that resonates with listeners of all ages. With honest and emotive lyrics, VIOLET BREED's sound blends rich rock and pop influences, promising a unique and compelling listening experience.

The debut album, which features TESLA's own guitarist Dave Rude on guitars, will showcase the musical prowess of the duo. Fans of both TESLA and AleX will be eager to hear the new material, as VIOLET BREED looks to make a significant impact on the global music scene.

"Awake", the lead single, will give audiences a taste of what's to come from VIOLET BREED, delivering a track that's both musically engaging and lyrically profound.

Brian and AleX are able to tap into experiences from these diverse generations, which add to the depth of the music they produce. Their passion and inspiration for music is born from a shared love for records by THE BEATLES, Paul McCartney, QUEEN and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE. Influences from these bands is subtly interwoven into their music.

Over his successful forty years in the music industry, Brian has crafted an enviable music career. Performing live, author to autobiography "Son Of A Milkman" and managing the multi-platinum selling rock band TESLA, alongside side projects such as SOUL MOTOR and now VIOLET BREED, Brian has maintained an impressive consistency in the music industry over multiple decades resulting in an abundance of sellout tours across the U.S. and world.

Over the last ten years, Brian has acted as a close mentor and peer to AleX, notably being a huge influence in the studio, producing and co-writing songs. His oversight has helped refine the music AleX creates and brought priceless industry for AleX to further improve his craft. With his own individual success on active rock radio, numerous successful tours and festival appearances, and constantly performing to a demanding live schedule, Brian notices the potential of AleX's talents and commitment, and recognizes snippets of his younger self in the artist. Having displayed a unique range of vocal performances, heavily inspired by Freddie Mercury, plus a natural talent for songwriting, the opportunity to form a new band seemed inevitable.