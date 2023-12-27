TESLA's FRANK HANNON On Concert Experience: 'There's Nothing That Beats That Feeling'

In a new interview with Christian Bladt of The Bladtcast, TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon touched upon the fact that while technology has allowed audiences and musicians to get as close to the concert experience as possible, nothing can replace a live performance at a concert hall. Hannon said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Going back to what you were talking about earlier about the music changing and when ALICE IN CHAINS came out [in the early 1990s] and then things all changed or whatever, the thing that doesn't change is the live concert experience. I mean, I get chills right now. When I went to see Peter Frampton play this six months ago, just knowing that he was gonna be standing right there on that stage and I was gonna hear his guitar and his voice… There's something magical about being in the same room with a live performer. I don't care — MTV, radio, whatever — they can't take away that. So people can always go to a concert and see a live show and get that feeling. There's nothing that beats that feeling."

TESLA will return to the House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino Las Vegas in 2024 with its "Tesla: The Las Vegas Takeover". Shows will be held on April 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, 2024, and are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

In August 2022, TESLA released a standalone single, "Time To Rock!" A year earlier, the band issued another new track called "Cold Blue Steel".

In September, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song is a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived this past May. The LP includes the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.