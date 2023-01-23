TESTAMENT Announces 'Titans Of Creation' Spring 2023 European Tour With EXODUS And VOIVOD

TESTAMENT, EXODUS and VOIVOD will join forces for the "Titans Of Creation" European tour this spring.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, January 25 at 10 a.m. CET.

TESTAMENT shows with EXODUS and VOIVOD:

May 26 - DE - Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

May 28 - DE - Munich, Backstage

May 30 - FR - Lyon, Transbordeur

May 31 - CH - Pratteln, Z7

Jun. 01 - IT – Milan, Live Club

Jun. 02 - SI – Ljubljana, Kino Siska

Jun. 03 - DE - Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn

Jun. 05 - DE - Berlin, Columbia Theater

Jun. 11 - FR - Strasbourg, Laiterie *

Jun. 13 - DE - Hamburg, Markthalle

Jun. 16 - DE - Hannover, Capitol *

* Without VOIVOD

TESTAMENT festival appearances:

May 27 - DE - Gelsenkirchen, Rock Hard Festival

Jun. 04 - CZ - Plzen, Metalfest

Jun. 07 - SE – Sölvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival

Jun. 08 - PL – Gdansk, Mystic Festival

Jun. 09 - FI - Hyvinkää, Rockfest

Jun. 10 - NL - Leeuwarden, Into The Grave

Jun. 15 - DK - Copenhagen, Copenhell

Jun. 17 - BE - Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun. 18 - FR - Clisson, Hellfest S

Last October, TESTAMENT guitarist Eric Peterson confirmed to MetalMasterKingdom.com that the band is planning to begin work on the follow-up to 2020's "Titans Of Creation" album for a 2023 release. "We actually have a ballad that we wrote," he revealed. "We were gonna put it on the last record. We actually recorded some stuff, and it just wasn't ready. We were listening to it, going, 'Nah…' There was a lot of elements that weren't in there; we kind of threw it together. But this time I think we've got something really cool."

Regarding what the ballad sounds like, Eric said: "It sounds like something that TESTAMENT would do. The melodies in it are really cool. I'm not trying to say that we're going in a ballad direction. We're gonna deliver one of those kind of songs again; we haven't done that for a while, since [2012's] 'Dark Roots Of Earth' [album]. And then there's a lot of pieces laying around that I've recorded over the years that I haven't put drums to yet. So hopefully I'll be jamming with [TESTAMENT drummer Dave] Lombardo soon and we'll put some killer shit together."

In September, TESTAMENT frontman Chuck Billy told Canada's The Metal Voice about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's next LP: "October 15th is the last show of [the summer/fall 2022 leg of 'The Bay Strikes Back Tour' with EXODUS, and DEATH ANGEL], so we'll work [on new material] right up to Christmas and then right after New Year's we'll get right back at it. I know [guitarists] Eric and Alex [Skolnick] have been working and jamming together, and I hear there's an epic song that's been created. I haven't heard it yet, but I hear it's epic. That's all they say — 'it's epic.' I'm, like, 'Okay.' That's the word they throw at me. But we'll see."

As for the musical direction of the new TESTAMENT songs, Chuck said: "I think TESTAMENT will always stay in the vein of TESTAMENT and not not follow trends or follow what's hip today. Even though there's a lot of great new bands I love and I go, 'Man, that's great. I really love it.' But we can't change; we wanna kind of stay TESTAMENT. I hear it from fans when you talk to 'em. They always say, 'Thank you for being who you are for so long.' So we just have to continue that."

In September, TESTAMENT recruited drummer Chris Dovas (SEVEN SPIRES) to play the first six dates of the summer/fall leg of "The Bay Strikes Back Tour". He was filling in for Lombardo, who was unable to make the gigs due to a scheduling conflict with the MISFITS.

An original member of thrash metal legends SLAYER, Lombardo was the guest drummer on TESTAMENT's 1999 studio album "The Gathering", which also marked the first time the band worked with then-up-and-coming British producer/engineer Andy Sneap.

Lombardo rejoined TESTAMENT in February 2022 following the departure of Gene Hoglan.

TESTAMENT released a "Titans Of Creation" video album in September via Nuclear Blast. The limited-edition collectible features performance videos of all the tracks on the record. The footage was compiled at a soundstage in San Francisco and was edited into music video-style clips that were made available on Blu-ray accompanying the CD with bonus photos and liner notes plus a button and sticker in a longbox. Staying true to the record, the performances feature Gene Hoglan behind the kit. This version is limited to 6,500 units worldwide.

"Titans Of Creation" was produced by Billy and Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.