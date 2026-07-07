TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Releases 'Jazz-Rock Guitar Improvisation' Book Via HAL LEONARD

Hal Leonard had announced the release of "Jazz-Rock Guitar Improvisation: Modal Systems, Modern Chords, And Musical Freedom", an inspiring new instructional guide from acclaimed TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick and renowned educator Dave Rubin.

Combining Skolnick's distinctive blend of jazz sophistication and rock energy with Rubin's proven teaching approach, this comprehensive method helps intermediate and advanced guitarists break free from familiar pentatonic patterns and develop a more expressive, modern improvisational voice.

Readers will explore modal harmony, melodic minor modes, altered and diminished sounds, chromatic concepts, outside playing, and contemporary chord vocabulary — all presented through practical fretboard shapes, musical examples, and real-world applications that players can immediately incorporate into solos and compositions.

Adding even greater value, the book includes companion online video featuring Alex Skolnick performing every musical example. His concise demonstrations illuminate phrasing, feel, articulation, and musical intent, giving students the opportunity to see and hear each concept in action. The videos are available for streaming or download, making the package ideal for independent study or private instruction.

With Alex Skolnick's worldwide reputation among rock, metal, jazz, and fusion guitarists, "Jazz-Rock Guitar Improvisation" is positioned to appeal not only to dedicated students but also to his extensive fan base looking to learn directly from one of today's most versatile players.

Alex Skolnick is best known as the lead guitarist for TESTAMENT and as the founder of the critically acclaimed ALEX SKOLNICK TRIO. A graduate of The New School's jazz program, he has built an international career spanning metal, jazz, fusion, recording, touring, and music education. He also hosts the podcast "Moods & Modes" and is a frequent clinician at events, including Joe Satriani's "G4 Experience".

Dave Rubin is a New York City guitarist, educator, and author whose instructional books and videos have helped generations of players. A contributing editor to Guitar Edge magazine, he has authored dozens of bestselling guitar methods.

"Jazz-Rock Guitar Improvisation: Modal Systems, Modern Chords, And Musical Freedom" is available now from Hal Leonard and music stores everywhere.

Founded in 1947, Hal Leonard, a Muse Group company, is the world's largest provider of music publications and music instruction materials. In its catalog of more than one million titles available in print and digitally, Hal Leonard represents many of the world's best-known and most respected publishers, artists, songwriters, and arrangers. Their global headquarters is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and their distribution and printing facilities are in Winona, Minnesota. In addition, they have offices abroad in Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, the Netherlands, India, Italy, Switzerland, as well as in London and Bury St. Edmunds in the U.K.

Book cover image courtesy of Hal Leonard