TESTAMENT Hopes To Release New Studio Album In 2023

During a September 13 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", TESTAMENT frontman Chuck Billy spoke about what it has been like to play with Dave Lombardo again following the ex-SLAYER drummer's return to TESTAMENT earlier this year. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We had a great time. I think he really enjoys playing in the band, enjoys the music. And we're now talking about, 'Let's talk about maybe making a new record.' So hopefully that's in the future."

Asked by host Eddie Trunk if there is new material already in the works, Chuck said: "Well, Eric [Peterson, TESTAMENT guitarist] has a bunch of music. He doesn't really like working, putting his head — he's gotta go all in mentally to create some songs. So after this tour [the second U.S. leg of 'The Bay Strikes Back' with EXODUS, and DEATH ANGEL], we don't have anything in the books till April. So from November till April, it's time to get in there and start working on new songs. So hopefully we'll have a new record out by next year."

Earlier this month, TESTAMENT recruited drummer Chris Dovas (SEVEN SPIRES) to play the first six dates of the summer/fall leg of "The Bay Strikes Back Tour". He was filling in for Lombardo, who was unable to make the gigs due to a scheduling conflict with the MISFITS.

"The Bay Strikes Back Tour" will conclude on October 15 in San Jose, California.

An original member of thrash metal legends SLAYER, Lombardo was the guest drummer on TESTAMENT's 1999 studio album "The Gathering", which also marked the first time the band worked with then-up-and-coming British producer/engineer Andy Sneap.

Lombardo rejoined TESTAMENT in February following the departure of Gene Hoglan.

"The Gathering" was widely considered to be an improvement over 1997's "Demonic", an album that saw Billy employ a more guttural style of vocals and was released at a time when thrash acts as TESTAMENT had fallen out of favor.

Hoglan originally played drums on "Demonic", but didn't stick around long enough to do any touring with the band. He officially joined TESTAMENT in 2011 and played on the group's last three albums: 2012's "Dark Roots Of Earth", 2016's "Brotherhood Of The Snake" and 2020's "Titans Of Creation".

TESTAMENT released a "Titans Of Creation" video album on September 9 via Nuclear Blast. The limited-edition collectible features performance videos of all the tracks on the record. The footage was compiled at a soundstage in San Francisco and was edited into music video-style clips that were made available on Blu-ray accompanying the CD with bonus photos and liner notes plus a button and sticker in a longbox. Staying true to the record, the performances feature Gene Hoglan behind the kit. This version is limited to 6,500 units worldwide.

"Titans Of Creation" was produced by Billy and Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.