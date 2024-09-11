TESTAMENT Unleashes 'Brazen' Coffee

Are you brazen enough to slurp the sacrifice and be illuminated in the enlightenment?! TESTAMENT's official Brazen coffee explores the true origins of coffee from ancient temple rituals to the fabled lore of venomous miracle elixirs. Brazen is a divine dark roast, sinisterly smooth and brazenly bodied, the purest form of specialty coffee, tediously roasted to perfection. Brazen makes a diabolical drip, an evil espresso and callous cold brew.

TESTAMENT shares: "These custom signature collectible (12oz) tins will ONLY be available on tour as we raise Cain and reign supreme in the coffee game with Brazen. We want the fans to also help us choose the path, so we are bringing two different versions of Brazen on tour so you can tell us on the socials which one is the chosen sacrificial lamb, so share on the socials and give us your feedback."

Concept Cafes states: "TESTAMENT has had such a massive impact on metal, that in working with the guys, we really wanted to humbly pay tribute to that legacy through a monumental coffee concept for the metal community. We've always wanted to explore the origins of coffee and bring these legends to life through a TESTAMENT telling of the tale. Brazen incorporates elements and existential ideologies spanning the course of TESTAMENT's legendary career and blends it all into one strike of the fang. All we know is this coffee is only for the most Brazen of souls!"

TESTAMENT's official Brazen coffee was roasted especially fresh right before the kick-off of the "Klash Of The Titans" North American 2024 tour with KREATOR and POSSESSED.

For more information, visit www.conceptcafes.com.