TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY Explains How He Got Involved In Home Flipping

In a recent interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy spoke about how he got involved in home flipping — purchasing a house in need of renovations or major upgrades and turning around and selling the home for a profit once the work is finished. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I started a flipping company [Discovery Home Solutions LLC] about two years ago, and I have two partners. And we have actually four houses we're flipping right now — two in Atlanta, one in Berkeley, California and one in South Lake Tahoe. And I love it.

"I've had a few houses in my time, fixed up and sold them for profit," he continued. "And it's just something I like doing — the design part of it and taking out walls and moving kitchens around. It's the fun part. And then to actually see it when it's finished and sell it, that's the payoff. I really enjoy it. I was doing that in my downtime during COVID, finding and doing that. So it kept me busy and occupied. And now I'm juggling both — I'm on the road and trying to make calls to my partners to take care of business when I'm on the road now… But I have a project manager and a contractor that handle everything. I just check in every day. 'Cause I'm the one who picks out the designs, builds it with the architect. I pick out all the finishes, tiles, floors, paint colors and all that kind of stuff. So once I get them set, they just get their marching orders and do it."

Although house flipping comes loaded with potential risks, Billy believes that it's something he is good at. "I really enjoy it," he said. "And I really looked at it as, like, okay, I've been doing music for 35 years. Say one day my voice isn't working right and I can't do this. What am I gonna do? I'm not gonna go get a job. I'm gonna do something I still enjoy doing and love doing. And this was it. So it was kind of like my backup 'B plan', but now I'm doing it all. [Laughs]"

Two months ago, TESTAMENT guitarist Eric Peterson confirmed that the band was planning to begin work on the follow-up to 2020's "Titans Of Creation" album at the end of this year for a 2023 release.

TESTAMENT released a "Titans Of Creation" video album in September via Nuclear Blast. The limited-edition collectible features performance videos of all the tracks on the record. The footage was compiled at a soundstage in San Francisco and was edited into music video-style clips that were made available on Blu-ray accompanying the CD with bonus photos and liner notes plus a button and sticker in a longbox.

"Titans Of Creation" was produced by Billy and Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album.