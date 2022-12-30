  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY Explains How He Got Involved In Home Flipping

December 30, 2022

In a recent interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy spoke about how he got involved in home flipping — purchasing a house in need of renovations or major upgrades and turning around and selling the home for a profit once the work is finished. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I started a flipping company [Discovery Home Solutions LLC] about two years ago, and I have two partners. And we have actually four houses we're flipping right now — two in Atlanta, one in Berkeley, California and one in South Lake Tahoe. And I love it.

"I've had a few houses in my time, fixed up and sold them for profit," he continued. "And it's just something I like doing — the design part of it and taking out walls and moving kitchens around. It's the fun part. And then to actually see it when it's finished and sell it, that's the payoff. I really enjoy it. I was doing that in my downtime during COVID, finding and doing that. So it kept me busy and occupied. And now I'm juggling both — I'm on the road and trying to make calls to my partners to take care of business when I'm on the road now… But I have a project manager and a contractor that handle everything. I just check in every day. 'Cause I'm the one who picks out the designs, builds it with the architect. I pick out all the finishes, tiles, floors, paint colors and all that kind of stuff. So once I get them set, they just get their marching orders and do it."

Although house flipping comes loaded with potential risks, Billy believes that it's something he is good at. "I really enjoy it," he said. "And I really looked at it as, like, okay, I've been doing music for 35 years. Say one day my voice isn't working right and I can't do this. What am I gonna do? I'm not gonna go get a job. I'm gonna do something I still enjoy doing and love doing. And this was it. So it was kind of like my backup 'B plan', but now I'm doing it all. [Laughs]"

Two months ago, TESTAMENT guitarist Eric Peterson confirmed that the band was planning to begin work on the follow-up to 2020's "Titans Of Creation" album at the end of this year for a 2023 release.

TESTAMENT released a "Titans Of Creation" video album in September via Nuclear Blast. The limited-edition collectible features performance videos of all the tracks on the record. The footage was compiled at a soundstage in San Francisco and was edited into music video-style clips that were made available on Blu-ray accompanying the CD with bonus photos and liner notes plus a button and sticker in a longbox.

"Titans Of Creation" was produced by Billy and Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album.

Don't let Foreclosure bring you down. There is always a Solution.

Posted by Discovery Home Solutions LLC on Thursday, August 29, 2019

Find more on Testament
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).