TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY Says Seeing KISS In 1970s Changed His Life

July 25, 2024

On a recent episode of the "Talk Louder" podcast, hosted by veteran music journalist "Metal Dave" Glessner and lifelong hard rock/metal vocalist Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS),TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy was asked what album or concert or TV appearance had such a big impression on him that it got him into playing rock and roll. Chuck responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I think it's probably like every musician I hear. It was my first KISS concert when I was 12 years old. My aunt dropped me and my cousin off in San Francisco at the show. I didn't smoke weed and [it was] the first time I see smelled weed and people were smoking weed around us. And we made our way down, and I think I got a shirt with Gene Simmons spitting blood on me and it was something, like, 'Oh my God.' Spitting fire, spitting blood, just this demon up there, and it really captured me. So after that point, I was in my garage of the backyard with my tennis racket, trying to be Gene Simmons. And originally I wanted to be a guitar player. I started playing guitar early and apparently I wasn't good enough. So I had to switch up to trying to be a singer, make my way to do that. But, of course, I think it was probably KISS. But I was always a guitar player. I loved UFO. Michael Schenker's one of my favorite guitar players of all time. And THIN LIZZY — I'm big THIN LIZZY fan. I love that stuff. And I still listen to that stuff today. I'm not much of a [fan of] modern-day [music]; [I don't] go out and buy and see what's current. I listen to what brings a smile and brings some cool memories back to me."

TESTAMENT is working on the follow-up to 2020's "Titans Of Creation" album for a tentative 2025 release.

Last month, Billy told Nikki Blakk of the San Francisco, California radio station 107.7 The Bone that TESTAMENT's next LP will likely contain 11 tracks along with "some covers".

The remastered versions of TESTAMENT's seminal albums "The Legacy" and "The New Order" are available both digitally and now on vinyl via Nuclear Blast Records.

"The Legacy" and "The New Order" were remastered by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound. Each album is available digitally and on 180-gram vinyl. "The Legacy" on red and white swirl with black splatter and "The New Order" on blue and purple swirl with black splatter, both limited to 1500 units worldwide. These special, limited-edition remastered LPs include alternate cover artwork, gatefold packaging with new liner notes, and an oversized booklet with never-before-seen images.

This fall, TESTAMENT and KREATOR will join forces for the "Klash Of The Titans" North American tour. The 33-date trek will kick off on September 12 in Reno, making its way across the U.S., and will include seven Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27. Special guests on the run will be Bay Area death metal pioneers POSSESSED.

