THE SWEET Releases New Single 'Little Miracle'

One of the most instantly recognizable — and successful — rock bands of the '70s was THE SWEET, who scored a string of hit albums and singles due to their highly melodic and anthemic sound and glam look. And now, the group is proud to announce the July 25 release of their new hot single/video "Little Miracle" on Dark Star Records, via Sony/Orchard.

This pop rock funky love song is another example of THE SWEET's departure from the norm. Model Dominique Mercedes makes her stunning debut appearance in the video, and her innocent-yet-enticing beauty captures the essence of true love. Singer Patrick Alan Stone along with his band mates deliver the goods, with a catchy tune that has the legs to go all the way.

THE SWEET's classic '70s line-up was comprised of Brian Connolly on lead and backing vocals, Steve Priest on bass, backing and lead vocals, Mick Tucker on drums, backing and occasional lead vocals, and Andy Scott on guitar, keyboards, backing and lead vocals.

After the passing of Connelly (in 1997) and Tucker (in 2002),Priest wanted SWEET to carry on and for its line up to possess the talent, feel and high energy that THE SWEET had in its glory days. Priest's new lineup was an instant smash success, playing hundreds of concerts across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and many other countries around the world for well over a decade, until Priest's passing in 2020.

Shortly after, it was decided that THE SWEET should continue onward, as Stevie and Richie were part of that line up and were asked to carry on by Steve. SWEET 2024 is comprised of frontman Patrick Alan Stone, guitarist Jimmy Burkard, keyboardist Dave Schulz, bassist Stevie Stewart and drummer Richie Onori.

The original SWEET band achieved massive commercial success around the globe in the '70s, including such hits as "Ballroom Blitz", "Fox On the Run", "Love Is Like Oxygen", "Little Willy", "Blockbuster", "Action", "Teenage Rampage" and "AC/DC", among many others.

"Little Miracle" is just the beginning of the group's ascension into a whole new demographic listening audience, with many new songs yet to come.

This new release with the aforementioned lineup demonstrates the same driving force and unpredictable musical quality that has always been the hallmark and essence of THE SWEET's iconic sound.

Upcoming live shows:

July 25 - Hollywood, CA - The Bourbon Room

August 23 - Regina, SK - Shake the Lake

August 24 - Toronto, ON - Sobey's Stadium

September 6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcade Theater

September 7 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre

September 8 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

November 8 - Warren, MI - Andiamo Celebrity Showroom

SWEET 2024 is:

Vocals: Patrick Alan Stone

Guitar: Jimmy Burkard

Bass and backing vocals: Stevie Stewart

Keys and backing vocals: Dave Schulz

Drums: Richie Onori

This version of SWEET is not to be confused with the Scott-led version of SWEET which will release its new studio album, "Full Circle", on September 20, 2024 via Metalville Records. According to a press release, the LP will be SWEET's final studio album ever.

Andy Scott (guitars/vocals) is joined in his version of SWEET by Paul Manzi (lead vocals),Lee Small (bass guitar/vocals),Tom Cory (guitars/keys/vocals) and Adam Booth (drums/percussion).

Before he died, Priest had the right to use the SWEET name in the U.S. and Canada, whereas Scott toured a version of the group in the U.K. The pair were estranged for decades, but resumed contact in the 2010s.