TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY Says 'Souls Of Black' Album Is Being Remixed For Late 2025/Early 2026 Release

In a new interview with Australia's The Rockpit, TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy confirmed that there are plans for him and his bandmates to reissue their fourth album, 1990's "Souls Of Black", to coincide with the LP's 35th anniversary.

"We're gonna remix it," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We actually have the two-inch tape, so instead of just remastering, we're gonna remix it. And it's actually being mixed right now. And we got a new packaging. So I think that'll be out towards the end of the year or early next year. And then, of course, touring this record [TESTAMENT's fourteenth studio album, the upcoming 'Para Bellum'], we'll find some time somewhere to go just play that record ['Souls Of Black'] just to celebrate and help market and promote that release when it comes out. And that'll be fun.

"We're getting the rights back for all our first six records on Atlantic," Chuck explained. "And then the next one [to be reissued after 'Souls Of Black' is] gonna be [1992's] 'The Ritual'. And that's one we always shied away from, but now I look forward to playing that whole record one day. I look forward to it."

In a 2013 interview with The Great Southern Brainfart, TESTAMENT guitarist Eric Peterson stated about "Souls Of Black": "I wouldn't have rushed out 'Souls Of Black' like we did. That album could've been something different. It is a classic record now, but it was just thrown together so quickly."

In the summer of 2023, TESTAMENT entered a new partnership with Nuclear Blast which secured the first six albums of the band's catalog in the United States. Starting in late 2023 the band saw the re-release of the first two albums. In January 2025, the reissue of TESTAMENT's third album, the band's seminal 1989 effort "Practice What You Preach", was made available. The original master of the album was released as a CD, an orange bone swirl LP, a limited-edition orange cassette (700 worldwide),and a limited-edition long box (CD, sticker, and button, limited to 500).

"Para Bellum" is due on October 10 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was recorded with Juan Urteaga and mixed for the first time by Jens Bogren. The cover art was once again painted by Eliran Kantor.

TESTAMENT has released two singles so far from "Para Bellum": "Infanticide A.I.", "Shadow People".

When "Para Bellum" was first announced in August, it was accompanied by the official music video for "Infanticide A.I.", directed by Joey Durango.