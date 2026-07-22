Texas Thrash Pioneers GAMMACIDE Return With 'Toxic Mercenaries', Their First New Album In Over 35 Years

Texas thrash metal veterans GAMMACIDE are back with a vengeance, delivering a massive double-header for fans in 2026. Following the sold-out 2022 reissue of their seminal debut, NoLifeTilMetal Records kicked off early 2026 by repressing the band's classic "Victims Of Science". Now, GAMMACIDE is set to unleash its first full-length album of brand-new material in over 35 years: "Toxic Mercenaries". The CD street date is September 11, 2026, with the vinyl set to arrive on October 30, 2026

To prime fans for the impending onslaught, GAMMACIDE has released an official music video for the blistering lead track "Overload".

GAMMACIDE has long been a cult favorite among fans of the deepest underground thrash. The Texan band was formed in 1986 by guitarist Rick Perry and bassist Eric Roy. Joined by drummer Jamey Milford and vocalist Varnam Ponville, their 1987 five-song demo quickly became a staple of the global underground tape-trading and fanzine scene.

In 1988, Scott Shelby joined as a second guitarist, giving the band a crushing, dual-guitar assault. The quintet entered Sound Logic Studios in Dallas in the summer of 1989 to record "Victims Of Science". Released in early 1990 on Wild Rags Records, the album became one of the label's top-selling releases and cemented GAMMACIDE's reputation as one of the state's most intense metal acts.

Though GAMMACIDE recorded a follow-up four-song demo in 1991, the band folded in 1992. However, the dawn of the Internet era sparked a renewed interest in their signature brand of "toxic Texas thrash." This led to a 2005 CD reissue of "Victims Of Science" and a brief reunion tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Following the tour, Perry and Shelby partnered with late RIGOR MORTIS vocalist Bruce Corbitt to form TEXAS METAL ALLIANCE — later renamed WARBEAST — releasing their debut under Philip Anselmo's (PANTERA) Housecore Records. Perry also spends time performing with Texas heavy metal outfit IRON JAW (whose catalog is also available via NoLifeTilMetal Records),while Ponville released two albums with his Louisiana-based CAULDRON.

In 2025, the flame was officially reignited when GAMMACIDE reunited to play on the main stage at the Hell's Heroes festival in Houston, Texas. This was followed up by an East Coast tour and a run of shows in Mexico in 2026.

The fan reaction at these shows was so rabid, that the band was inspired to write and record new music, which they did in January of this year. The result is "Toxic Mercenaries", the first new music from GAMMACIDE since they broke up in 1992. Longtime fans will not be disappointed with this comeback record, which remains true to their ferocious legacy. Songs like "Sinkhole", "Predator Or Prey" and "Soldier Of Fear" are as fast and brutal as anything off "Victims Of Science".

GAMMACIDE will head back out for another U.S. tour in the summer/fall of 2026 to support the new record. The tour will include performances at the Rage Of Armageddon festival in Brooklyn, New York and the Blades Of Steel festival in Madison, Wisconsin.

GAMMACIDE has a ferocious legacy among underground thrashers, and "Toxic Mercenaries" lives up to and exceeds all expectations. The eight songs are packed with the same high speed, caustic riffing, chaotic solos, and bulldozing drums that have made "Victims Of Science" a cult favorite for over three decades.

"Toxic Mercenaries" track listing:

01. Overload

02. Soldier Of Fear

03. Sinkhole

04. Expiration Date

05. Predator Or Prey

06. These Eyes

07. Toxic Mercenaries

08. Meet Your Maker

GAMMACIDE 2026 is:

Varnam Ponville - Vocals

Rick Perry - Guitar

Scott Shelby - Guitar

Chance Lehman - Bass

Joey Gonzalez - Drums