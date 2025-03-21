Texas's THE SWORD Announces First European Shows In Ten Years

Texan heavy rockers THE SWORD have announced their first European tour dates since 2015, with the recently reunited band slating a trio of intimate club performances alongside festival appearances, including Copenhell, Freak Valley and Tons Of Rock.

THE SWORD European tour dates:

June 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival

June 21 - Netphen, DE @ Freak Valley Festival

June 22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

June 25 - Gothenburg, SE @ Monument

June 26 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktyrkan

June 28 - Oslo, NO @ Tons Of Rock Festival

Tickets for the three exclusive club dates are on sale now, with ticket links available via TheSwordOfficial.com.

The Austin-based band announced its reunion last year, bringing its signature blend of crushing heaviness and cosmic groove back to audiences who have long awaited their comeback. THE SWORD frontman John D. Cronise told Revolver the band's performance at the 2024 edition of the Levitation festival performance was a turning point for the foursome, describing the experience as "like putting on a comfortable pair of sneakers." THE SWORD guitarist/vocalist Kyle Shutt added:: "I can't tell you what it means to see everyone's positive reception. It feels so good to see people out there almost more enthusiastic about the band than ever. It's something we'll never take for granted."

Prior to THE SWORD's European dates, the band will play a pair of Texas shows: April 10 at the Granada Theater (Dallas) and April 11 at Paper Tiger (San Antonio). Additional performances will be announced soon.

THE SWORD is celebrating the 15th anniversary of "Warp Riders", the Austin-based band's third full-length album, which arrived in the summer of 2010. The 10-song collection, described as a psychedelic space opera, features the galloping, fuzzed out "Tres Brujas" and the southern rock-infused "Lawless Lands". "Warp Riders" was met with widespread praise upon its release. Premier Guitar praised the album's "distinctly Texas-flavored sense of groove and swing," while SPIN called it "badass" and "innovative." Consequence went even further, declaring it a "classic."

THE SWORD is John D. Cronise (vocals, guitar),Bryan Richie (bass, keyboards),Kyle Shutt (guitar, vocals),and Santiago Vela (drums). Following their 2003 inception, THE SWORD quickly became one of the most revered names in heavy music.

With a blend of crushing riffs, intricate storytelling, and a sound that bridges classic metal and modern rock, THE SWORD has released six albums: "Age Of Winters" (2006),"Gods Of The Earth" (2008),"Warp Riders" (2010),"Apocryphon" (2012),"High Country" (2015) and "Used Future" (2018).

When THE SWORD announced its split in October 2022, Cronise said in a statement: "I find it my duty to inform you that, after much contemplation, I have reached the difficult conclusion that it's time to bring THE SWORD's long and storied career to a close.

"When I started the band back in 2004, I could've only hoped for the successes we've enjoyed, and I consider myself extremely lucky to have been able to do it for a living for almost two decades. In that time everything I ever wanted to say and do with THE SWORD creatively has been said and done, and so the time has come for me to move on to other endeavors.

"Thanks to everyone who's ever come to a show, bought our albums and merch, and supported us over the years. Thanks to everyone who's teched, tour managed, done sound, or sold merch for us. Thanks to all the bands who've taken us on tour and to all the bands we've taken on tour. Thanks to the promotors and venues who booked us and let us play. Thanks to the producers and recording engineers who worked on our albums and to the labels that released them. Thanks to Josh our booking agent and Mark our business manager, whom we are glad to count as friends. And most of all thanks to my bandmates, Kyle, Bryan, Jimmy, and Trivett, for having faith in me and allowing me to realize my vision. You dudes are true legends.

"It's been a helluva journey. Now it's time for the next chapter..."

In 2020, THE SWORD launched the "Conquest Of Quarantine" lockdown sessions. The lockdown sessions marked THE SWORD's first live performances together since the band went on hiatus in 2018, as they remotely reunited to perform songs like "Winter's Wolves", "Working Man" and put their own inimitable spin on the T. REX classic "Children Of The Revolution".

THE SWORD's compilations "Chronology: 2006-2018" and "Conquest Of Kingdoms", both released in 2020, each showcased the technically dazzling, riff-heavy and far-reaching metal that the band has been known for since forming 17 years ago.

"Conquest Of Kingdoms", an explosive three-disc vinyl collection of rarities and oddities, offered 30 tracks (16 previously unreleased) and was housed in a triple-gatefold package, including B-sides, oddities and live recordings of fan favorites like "Freya", "Iron Swan" and "Fire Lances Of The Ancient Hyperzephyrians", as well as cover versions of "Immigrant Song" (LED ZEPPELIN),"Nasty Dogs And Funky Kings" (ZZ TOP),"She" (KISS),"Forever My Queen" (PENTAGRAM) and more. A truncated digital version is also available.

"Chronology: 2006-2018" was a three-disc CD compendium, which — in addition to the aforementioned rarities — also included THE SWORD's greatest hits and fan favorites. Distilling the band's complete discography, this collection comprised 52 tracks (12 previously unreleased),including the studio recordings of "Freya", "Iron Swan", "Cloak Of Feathers" and "Deadly Nightshade". The set also featured expansive new liner notes with contributions from the band, plus Lars Ulrich (METALLICA),Mark Morton (LAMB OF GOD) and Neil Fallon (CLUTCH).

Photo credit: Dave Creaney