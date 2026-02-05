THE AMITY AFFLICTION Announces Ninth Album 'House Of Cards', Shares Title Track

Australian metalcore trailblazers THE AMITY AFFLICTION will release their long-awaited new studio album, "House Of Cards", on April 24 via Pure Noise Records.

"House Of Cards" is the first full-length outing from THE AMITY AFFLICTION to feature clean vocalist Jonny Reeves, who became a permanent addition to the lineup in 2025.

Bolstering Joel Birch's signature fusion of intense and open lyricism, the arrangements and vocal duality provided by THE AMITY AFFLICTION throughout the DNA of this new album is set to reaffirm the band's status as one of heavy music's most dynamic groups.

Today, the band shares the first taste of the new album — the impactful title track "House Of Cards". It is a song penned by Birch for his brother and sister (and himself),taking stock of the relationship shared with their mother — a central figure at the heart of the album.

Open about the difficult nature of the relationship shared between mother and children, Birch unpacks the thematic nature of "House Of Cards", saying, "Our mother died in 2024 and none of us had a healthy relationship with her. She was very self-involved, aggressive, abusive in our early years, and in her later years, spent a good amount of time trying to put a wedge between the three of us. Thankfully, once she passed, the three of us actually became closer as we realized we had individual, but shared trauma related to her."

With lyricism directly related to experiences Birch and his siblings experienced during their formative years, "House Of Cards" is a song that matches its sonic intensity with emotional weight threaded through its poignant words.

The single, both as an individual entry and as part of "House Of Cards"' broader tapestry, is a strong moment of acknowledging trauma but in doing so, navigating it with a redefined perspective on life and human relationships.

Released alongside the track is the music video for "House Of Cards", directed by Daniel Daly. Watch it below.

As demonstrated throughout 2025 with both music ("All That I Remember") and a huge return to touring across North America and Europe, the hunger THE AMITY AFFLICTION share with their global audience when it comes to new material remains fervent.

Across a two-decade strong career, the band has continued to take strides forward in delivering music that has brought them countless accolades including five ARIA No. 1 albums, over one billion streams, and numerous sold-out tours in both domestic and international markets. The release of "House Of Cards" in 2026 is set to be a powerful addition to a catalogue that remains one of Australia's best.

Australian fans won't be waiting long to see THE AMITY AFFLICTION back in action, with the band's 21-date regional tour with favorites IN HEARTS WAKE and REDHOOK starting in Queensland this week. The extensive tour will have THE AMITY AFFLICTION on the road through into March, a perfect primer for the band leading into the album release and their return to North America in April.

In addition to their current Australian tour dates, THE AMITY AFFLICTION has also been announced as part of the Hellbound heavy metal cruise for 2027. Setting sail in January 2027, the band will perform alongside heavyweights including PARKWAY DRIVE, ALPHA WOLF, I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN and THY ART IS MURDER.

Photo credit: Tom Brown