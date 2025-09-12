THE BLACK CROWES Announce Deluxe Reissue Of 'Amorica'

Grammy- and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-nominated rock band THE BLACK CROWES, led by founding brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1994 album "Amorica" with a deluxe reissue box set. The deluxe box set, available as a 5LP or 3CD set, chronicles the band's evolution through the songs that became "Amorica".

"Amorica" is set for release on November 14, 2025 via Ume.

To mark the reissue, THE BLACK CROWES unveiled "Bitter, Bitter You", an unreleased track from the "Amorica" era that captures the raw emotion and sonic edge of the original sessions.

The deluxe box set features "Tallest", a studio album of nine newly mixed songs from the "Tall" sessions. "Tall", the legendary unreleased album recorded before "Amorica", was initially scrapped by Chris and Rich to bring a new creative energy to the recording of "Amorica". George Drakoulias and Martin Pradler have done new mixes from the original multitrack recordings. The set includes three unreleased recordings: "Bitter, Bitter You", "Title Song" and "Paris Song", an instrumental that evolves into the "Amorica" track "Cursed Diamond".

Also included in the deluxe edition is "The Marie Laveau Sessions", featuring seven previously unreleased studio recordings from October 1992. Recorded at Kingsway Studios in New Orleans, Louisiana, on an off day from the "High High The Moon Tour", where Chris and Rich captured the seven songs that they had worked up during soundcheck. Additionally, the band also includes four live songs recorded for a worldwide live radio broadcast to premiere "Amorica" from AIR Studios in London, U.K. on October 25, 1994.

The "Amorica" album was remastered from the original 1/4" production master tape by Chris Athens. The album now includes three B-sides, the Taj Mahal cover of "Chevrolet" and new mixes of "Song Of The Flesh" and the instrumental "Sunday Night Buttermilk Waltz".

The LP box set includes a fanzine with an interview with Chris and Rich chronicling the evolution of "Amorica", a classic 20"x30" poster, a bumper sticker, and a slip mat.

Following the massive success of "Shake Your Money Maker" (1990) and "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" (1992),which together earned seven-times-platinum certifications and fueled relentless world tours, the Robinson brothers faced immense pressure to continue their streak. Instead of bending to outside expectations, they delivered "Amorica": a bold declaration of independence and creative freedom that would forever cement THE BLACK CROWES as one of rock's most uncompromising bands. Long misunderstood, the title "Amorica" reveals its true heart in plain sight — with "Amor" meaning love, the album stands as a raw, psychedelic love letter to freedom, brotherhood, and the uncompromising pursuit of art without permission.

"'Amorica' was about breaking free and doing things on our own terms," said Chris Robinson. "It wasn't about fitting into what was happening in music at the time. It was about trusting our instincts — and 30 years later, that's still who we are."

Rich Robinson adds: "The bond between us, even when tested, always came back to the music. That's what 'Amorica' represents — our belief in ourselves and in this band."

The anniversary release revisits fan favorites, including "Wiser Time", "Descending" and "Gone", while also spotlighting deep cuts that showcase the band's fearless evolution.

THE BLACK CROWES stand as one of rock and roll's most iconic and unapologetic bands, defined by raw energy, soulful swagger, and a catalog that has shaped generations. Since reuniting in 2019, the Robinson brothers have reignited the fire that first made them a global force, bringing their electrifying live show to more than 150 concerts across 20 countries worldwide. Their career has been marked by timeless records, unforgettable tours, and a fearless spirit that continues to inspire both fans and fellow musicians. In recent years, THE BLACK CROWES have been recognized with their first Grammy nomination in more than three decades for "Happiness Bastards" ("Best Rock Album") and a 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination. These milestones amplify their continued relevance and enduring impact. The band also commemorated the 25th anniversary of their historic performances with Jimmy Page by re-releasing the acclaimed live album "Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live At The Greek" in March 2025. True to form, THE BLACK CROWES remain committed to delivering stripped-down, bare-boned rock and roll: gritty, loud, and in your face. No gloss, no glitter, just rhythm and blues at its very best.