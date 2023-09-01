THE BLACK CROWES Announce Deluxe Reissue Of 'The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion'

A deluxe reissue of THE BLACK CROWES' second album, "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion", will arrive on December 1. The set will include previously unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides and a live performance from 1993 at Houston's Sam Houston Coliseum.

"The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" is available for pre-order in a variety of formats, including "super deluxe" four-LP and three-CD box sets. Those editions include a reproduction of the original 132-page promotional hymn book featuring insights on the record and band's state of mind from both Chris and Rich Robinson and sheet music for the nine Chris and Rich compositions. Along with the box, there are four 12"x12" lithographs of images from "The Southern Harmony" photo shoots.

The project has been overseen by Chris and Rich Robinson and album producer George Drakoulias. There are 14 previously unreleased recordings, including two studio recordings, a live concert from February 1993, and the never-heard-before live in-studio performance recorded at the end of "The Southern Harmony" session along with B-sides and the original album, now remastered.

CD1 - The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion

01. Sting Me

02. Remedy

03. Thorn In My Pride

04. Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye

05. Sometimes Salvation

06. Hotel Illness

07. Black Moon Creeping

08. No Speak No Slave

09. My Morning Song

10. Time Will Tell

CD2 - More Companions: Unreleased, Outtakes And B-Sides

01. 99 Pounds

02. Miserable

03. Rainy Day Women No 12 & 35

04. Boomer's Story

05. Darling Of The Underground Press

06. Sting Me (Slow)

07. Bad Luck Blue Eyes, Goodbye

08. Sometimes Salvation

09. Black Moon Creeping

CD3 - Southern Harmony Live: November 3, 1993 Houston, TX

01. No Speak No Slave

02. Sting Me

04. My Morning Song

05. Jam

06. Thorn In My Pride

07. Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye

08. Black Moon Creeping

09. Hotel Illness

10. Sometimes Salvation

11. Remedy

Upon their arrival on the national music scene in 1990 with "Shake Your Money Maker", THE BLACK CROWES' THE ROLLING STONES-ish/FACES early 1970s throwback sound was far from the pop metal/pre-grunge musical fashion of the day. However, no one could deny the songwriting and authentic rootsy musical craftsmanship of the brothers Chris and Rich Robinson. Their second album, "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" (so named after a Civil War-era hymnal) released in May 1992 contained the songs "Remedy", "Thorn In My Pride", "Sting Me", "Hotel Illness" and "My Morning Song" which found the album topping the chart in its first week of release. The LP has sold more than two million copies in the United States so far.

THE BLACK CROWES will support AEROSMITH on the "Peace Out" farewell tour, which will kick off on September 2 in Philadelphia.

Joining Chris and Rich Robinson in the new BLACK CROWES lineup are returning bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar.