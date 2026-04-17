THE BLACK CROWES To Headline Intimate Concert For SiriusXM In Austin

SiriusXM today announced that THE BLACK CROWES will take the stage alongside WHISKEY MYERS for an exclusive SiriusXM concert on Saturday, May 16 at ACL Live at 3TEN in Austin, Texas before they kick off their "Southern Hospitality" tour.

"SiriusXM Presents The Black Crowes" will feature the Grammy Award-nominated band performing songs from its tenth studio album, "A Pound Of Feathers", as well as other hits and familiar favorites. Tourmates WHISKEY MYERS, the co-headlining act on the nationwide "Southern Hospitality" tour this summer, will open the night.

THE BLACK CROWES' performance will air in its entirety on SiriusXM's Classic Rewind (channel 25) on Monday, May 18 at 5:00 p.m. ET and will also be available to stream anytime on the SiriusXM app. The show will also encore on SiriusXM Southern Rock, The Spectrum, Outlaw Country and Howard Stern's Howard 101.

In addition to the live show, Chris and Rich Robinson of THE BLACK CROWES are hosting SiriusXM Southern Rock as part of SiriusXM's Artist Residency initiative, sharing hand-picked Southern-fried classics from their favorite artists and mixing in their hits as well as songs from their new album.

"Getting the opportunity to take over SiriusXM Southern Rock, share the songs and artists that have shaped us, and bring it all to life on stage in Austin feels like a true celebration of where we come from," said Chris Robinson of THE BLACK CROWES. "It's gonna be fun!"

"THE BLACK CROWES have long set the standard for Southern rock, delivering an authenticity that resonates across generations," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's president and chief content officer. "We're excited to offer listeners a front row seat to the music, influences, and spirit that shape their sound through this special performance and Artist Residency."

SiriusXM Southern Rock hosted by THE BLACK CROWES can be heard on SiriusXM's Classic Rewind (channel 25) from May 15 through May 17 and will be available on the SiriusXM app May 14 through June 12.

THE BLACK CROWES will also be doing various interviews, guest DJ sessions and more as part of their Artist Residency across multiple SiriusXM channels including Classic Rewind, Underground Garage, Rock The Bells Radio, Bob Marley's Tuff Gong Radio, SiriusXM FC and more.

SiriusXM's Artist Residency initiative brings fans closer to the artists they love with exclusive content across multiple channels while giving artists the creative freedom to step outside of traditional formats and tap into their personal interests.

Founded by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, THE BLACK CROWES make music for the mavericks, playing rock 'n' roll that's hip-swinging and heavy, dirty and debonaire, bluesy and ballsy, ecstatic and electrifying, and soulful and soaring. They don't fall in line, and they never cared to either. Instead, they're right at home with the outsiders, the drifters, the lost souls, the hustlers, and the hellraisers who inhabit timeless tunes like "She Talks To Angels", "Hard To Handle", "Wiser Time", "Twice As Hard" and "Black Moon Creeping". No matter where culture went, the multiplatinum Grammy Award-nominated group fearlessly charted their own course, taking flight with the five-times-platinum "Shake Your Money Maker" and never coming back down. Their path twisted and turned from seminal records a la the double-platinum Billboard 200 No. 1 LP "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" and gold-certified follow-up "Amorica" to a once-in-a-lifetime jaunt with Jimmy Page and accompanying gold-certified live record: "Live At The Greek". The band's lore expanded with the chart-shaking "Warpaint" and "Before the Frost…Until The Freeze". Another generation fell under their spell as they launched their biggest headline tour yet to celebrate "Shake Your Money Maker"'s 30th birthday. They lit up the next chapter with 2024's "Happiness Bastards" — which garnered a 2025 Grammy Award nod for "Best Rock Album". Between widespread critical praise, they even picked up back-to-back Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominations in 2025 and 2026. Rather than rest on their laurels, Chris and Rich will embark on their "Southern Hospitality" tour this summer, following the release of their tenth full-length offering, "A Pound Of Feathers", out now.