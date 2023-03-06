THE BLACK CROWES To Release 'Shake Your Money Maker Live' Album

In celebration of the culmination of their 2021-22 reunion tour, THE BLACK CROWES are pleased to announce "The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live", an ode to the band reuniting and following an epic two-year anniversary tour with over 100 dates worldwide.

The forthcoming album includes the best performances from the "Shake Your Money Maker" tour of each track off the original album, and all their hits live. Available everywhere digitally, on CD and vinyl, via Silver Arrow, the record will include two bonus tracks of THE BLACK CROWES covering "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)" by THE ROLLING STONES and "Rock & Roll" by THE VELVET UNDERGROUND.

"The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live" is set for release on March 17 with a special live video of the fan-favorite hit and the first song in their anniversary tour set "Twice As Hard", available today.

Chris Robinson said: "THE BLACK CROWES are proud to present an audio document of our 'Shake Your Money Maker' tour from the last two years. From where it all began to where we're going and all that was in between. Hail hail rock 'n roll!"

Off the heels of THE BLACK CROWES' critically acclaimed "Shake Your Money Maker" tour, fans can catch the band on the road again this year with previously announced performance and festival dates set in North and South America throughout 2023.

Joining Chris and Rich Robinson in the new BLACK CROWES lineup are returning bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar.

"The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live" track listing:

01. Twice As Hard

02. Jealous Again

03. Sister Luck

04. Could I've Been So Blind

05. Seeing Things

06. Hard To Handle

07. Thick N' Thin

08. She Talks To Angels

09. Struttin' Blues

10. Stare It Cold

11. No Speak No Slave

12. Papa Was A Rollin' Stone

13. Soul Singing

14. Wiser Time

15. Thorn In My Pride

16. Sting Me

17. Remedy

18. It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)

19. Rock & Roll