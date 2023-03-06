  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

THE BLACK CROWES To Release 'Shake Your Money Maker Live' Album

March 6, 2023

In celebration of the culmination of their 2021-22 reunion tour, THE BLACK CROWES are pleased to announce "The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live", an ode to the band reuniting and following an epic two-year anniversary tour with over 100 dates worldwide.

The forthcoming album includes the best performances from the "Shake Your Money Maker" tour of each track off the original album, and all their hits live. Available everywhere digitally, on CD and vinyl, via Silver Arrow, the record will include two bonus tracks of THE BLACK CROWES covering "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)" by THE ROLLING STONES and "Rock & Roll" by THE VELVET UNDERGROUND.

"The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live" is set for release on March 17 with a special live video of the fan-favorite hit and the first song in their anniversary tour set "Twice As Hard", available today.

Chris Robinson said: "THE BLACK CROWES are proud to present an audio document of our 'Shake Your Money Maker' tour from the last two years. From where it all began to where we're going and all that was in between. Hail hail rock 'n roll!"

Off the heels of THE BLACK CROWES' critically acclaimed "Shake Your Money Maker" tour, fans can catch the band on the road again this year with previously announced performance and festival dates set in North and South America throughout 2023.

Joining Chris and Rich Robinson in the new BLACK CROWES lineup are returning bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar.

"The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live" track listing:

01. Twice As Hard
02. Jealous Again
03. Sister Luck
04. Could I've Been So Blind
05. Seeing Things
06. Hard To Handle
07. Thick N' Thin
08. She Talks To Angels
09. Struttin' Blues
10. Stare It Cold
11. No Speak No Slave
12. Papa Was A Rollin' Stone
13. Soul Singing
14. Wiser Time
15. Thorn In My Pride
16. Sting Me
17. Remedy
18. It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)
19. Rock & Roll

Find more on The black crowes
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).