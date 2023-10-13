THE CARDS Feat. Original SAXON Guitarist PAUL QUINN: New Album, 'Generation Jukebox', Due In November

International power trio THE CARDS, featuring original, founding SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn, has released a new single, "King Kong". The track is taken from the band's upcoming second album, "Generation Jukebox", which will arrive on November 10.

The group, also featuring American singer/bassist Harrison Young (of DORO and U.D.O.) and Dutch drummer Koen Herfst (of VANDENBERG) previously announced plans to tour with PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS in the U.K. this November.

"This album and tour will see us heading into a new but familiar realm," says Quinn. "It's more rock than the last, but I guess that makes sense, considering our backgrounds."

Regarding the album title "Generation Jukebox", Young says: "We tried to touch on as many different eras of rock music as possible, because it's what we all grew up with, together but separately, generationally and geographically, from Motown to metal. So that's what it means to me. That we, as THE CARDS, are sort of a Generation(al) Jukebox."

Quinn made waves in the hard rock and metal world earlier this year when he announced his departure from SAXON after an astonishing 48 years of heavy metal service, citing the burdens of heavy touring as his main reason.

Quinn and his former SAXON bandmates remain on good terms, with Paul playing a farewell show this past summer at Barcelona Rocks festival. There have also been hints from both sides that he will continue to appear in some capacity on SAXON's new albums. Meanwhile, Paul continues to make his own kind of music and play shows on his own terms, as evidenced by this latest output with THE CARDS.

Pre-order "Generation Jukebox" and listen to the new single "King Kong" now at this location.

THE CARDS formed in 2016 when Quinn and Young began meeting weekly to write songs. Soon, they were joined in the studio and onstage by Herfst. Joining them on the upcoming tour, however, will be U.K.-based drummer Rod Fearnley, best known for his work with Paul's former SAXON bandmate Graham Oliver.

In March, Quinn thanked fans for their "outpouring of love and respect" after his announcement that he was "stepping back from touring".

In a recent interview with Robert Cavuoto of Myglobalmind, SAXON frontman Biff Byford spoke about Quinn's decision to retire from the road. The singer said: "Yeah, it's gonna be a change. The thing is it wasn't a surprise. It was talked about for a few years now that he might retire. And the thing is the band are getting bigger, and we're busy and we're doing longer tours and bigger venues. I just think he wants to rest now. So it wasn't really a shock. We talked about it a few times, the fact that he gets very tired quite quickly. There's a lot of pressure on you when you're touring in a band. So, he's gonna be around. He's gonna doing the new album with us. So pretty much he will be there, but not there, if you know what I mean."

Quinn was replaced in SAXON's touring lineup by DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler.

Photo by Leon Hodiamont