THE CULT's IAN ASTBURY And BILLY DUFFY To 'Step Away From Touring For An Undetermined Amount Of Time'

Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy have announced that they will "step away from touring for an undetermined amount of time" following the completion of their ongoing DEATH CULT/THE CULT tour.

Earlier today (Wednesday, October 22),Astbury and Duffy released the following statement: "Mother Nature has a cycle of change and evolution that is inevitable. The moon's phases change, tides rise and fall. Change is necessary for creation and rebirth. It is with this in mind that, following the remaining dates on our current North American THE CULT/DEATH CULT 8525 Tour, we have decided to step away from touring for an undetermined amount of time. We have toured extensively over the last few years and we shall now shift our focus to writing, recording new music, and exploring other projects that shall be revealed over time. It is a time for us to turn inward to recharge our spiritual batteries.

"When we return to the stage, it shall be with an even stronger fire and energy that we will share with all of you.

"Ours is a communal bond, and it will not be broken, simply paused. Until then, we have five remaining shows on this current tour, culminating at The Shrine in Los Angeles on October 30. Please join us for what has been an incredible celebration of 40 years of THE CULT and DEATH CULT.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support. It keeps us alive."

Billy added: "It's been a beautiful three years celebrating our music with THE CULT family around the world. Now it's time to go home and spend time with our own families, and create some new music."

Ian stated: "My deepest gratitude to all who attended and immersed themselves in our world. I am deeply grateful to be connected to our CULT family as we ready ourselves for our final five shows for some time, and we take the opportunity to dive deeper into our next creative adventures. More shall be revealed. Blessings to you all."

Remaining DEATH CULT/THE CULT shows:

October 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

October 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

October 29 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

October 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Auditorium

DEATH CULT laid the groundwork for the band we now know as THE CULT, and in 2023, to mark the band's 40th anniversary, Astbury and Duffy, along with John Tempesta on bass and Charlie Jones on drums, revived DEATH CULT for a special run of shows.

Out on January 16, 2026, "Paradise Live" is a 16-track live album that documents this rebirth of DEATH CULT. Recorded at the iconic Albert Hall in Duffy's hometown of Manchester on November 18, 2023, the release, which features no overdubs, will be available on 2LP, CD, and digitally. Two editions of the vinyl will be available: a black splatter edition available exclusively from the band's webstore, and a white splatter edition will be available everywhere else.

As New Noise Magazine wrote, "Ian and Duffy are brothers in musical cause and are counterparts to a quintessential era of gothic new wave or first wave Camden-era punk. DEATH CULT were the brothers of THE CLASH and SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES. They were in the scene."

THE CULT's first incarnation was SOUTHERN DEATH CULT, formed in 1981, releasing their sole, self-titled album posthumously in 1983. That same year, DEATH CULT formed, with Astbury joining forces with Duffy for a musical partnership that has endured for more than 40 years. DEATH CULT became THE CULT in 1984, releasing "Dreamtime" that same year.

Ian and Billy initially weren't sure how many shows they would do as DEATH CULT, but the post-punk gothic futurists decided to listen to the requests to keep the fervor going. The next leg of shows begins tonight in Niagara Falls and continues to October 30 in Los Angeles. These truly special evenings will have DEATH CULT opening for THE CULT.

THE CULT has enjoyed numerous international and U.S. gold and platinum certifications. Astbury and Duffy have released 11 studio albums over THE CULT's 40-year career. The band found international renown with the 1985 album "Love", which featured the enduring rock anthem "She Sells Sanctuary", as well as the oft-heard follow-up single "Rain". "Electric" arrived in 1987, with Rolling Stone saying the collection of songs (particularly "Love Removal Machine", "Wild Flower" and "Lil' Devil") "swaggers, crunches and howls." Most recently, THE CULT released "Under The Midnight Sun". Mojo, in a review of the eight-song album, said "rock's unquenchable melodramatists have the fire in their eyes still."