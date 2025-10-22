RUSH Adds Second Shows To Newly Announced 17-City Run And Second Mexico City Show Due To Incredible Demand

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, Grammy Award-nominated icons, and RUSH co-founders Geddy Lee (bass, keys, vocals) and Alex Lifeson (guitar, vocals) have announced second dates on all 17 cities of the second leg of their 2026 "Fifty Something" headline tour due to incredible demand. They have also confirmed a second Mexico City show on June 20. The tour, in celebration of RUSH's music, legacy, and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, has added a second date in cities including Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Edmonton, Seattle, Vancouver, and more (full dates below).

Fans will be able to participate in the RUSH artist presale for the newly added shows by signing up at livemu.sc/rush by Thursday, October 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. No code is needed — access is tied to your account. The artist presale begins on Monday, October 27 at 12 p.m. local time in the U.S. and Canada. General onsale begins on Friday, October 31 at 12 p.m. local time for the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, these pre-sales will be available for the newly added shows:

Citi for U.S. shows: Citi is the official card of the RUSH 2026 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the US beginning Friday, October 24 at 12 p.m. local time until Sunday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

American Express for Canada: American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for the Canadian shows before the general public beginning Friday, October 24 at 12 p.m. local time through Sunday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

RUSH invites fans to get closer than ever with three elevated offerings: an all-new VIP program, the first-ever 2112 Platform Experience, and curated Travel Packages for fans making a trip to see the show.

RUSH initially announced dates in seven major North American cities, and all the dates in the U.S. and Canada have sold out. These new dates have been added due to the incredible demand for tickets on those dates.

The limited run of summer dates — Lee and Lifeson's first official shows under the RUSH banner in 11 years — will begin at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, site of the last RUSH concert on the legendary Canadian band's "R40" anniversary tour. Joining the duo on the trek will be German drummer Anika Nilles, who toured with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck in 2022 and has been rehearsing with Lee and Lifeson in preparation for the tour.

The band shares in a new video: "We are blown away from the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we're going back on tour. I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are and the way you guys have welcomed Anika Nilles. It's been very heartwarming, and I know that she's very appreciative of that. We're even more excited to get back on stage and play with her and to go through the plethora of songs that we're planning."

RUSH will perform multiple shows in cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico, beginning June 7, 2026 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. These special "evening with" shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night's setlist from a catalogue of 35 songs including their greatest hits and fan favorites.

Tour dates:

Jun. 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum (sold out)

Jun. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum (sold out)

Jun. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum (sold out)

Jun. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum (sold out)

Jun. 18 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes (sold out)

Jun. 20 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes (new date)

Jun. 24 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena (sold out)

Jun. 26 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena (sold out)

Jun. 28 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena (sold out)

Jun. 30 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena (sold out)

Jul. 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center (sold out)

Jul. 18 - Chicago, IL - United Center (sold out)

Jul. 20 - Chicago, IL - United Center (sold out)

Jul. 22 - Chicago, IL - United Center (sold out)

Jul. 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (sold out)

Jul. 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (sold out)

Aug. 01 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (sold out)

Aug. 03 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (sold out)

Aug. 07 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena (sold out)

Aug. 09 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena (sold out)

Aug. 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena (sold out)

Aug. 13 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena (sold out)

Aug. 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena (new date)

Aug. 26 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (new date)

Sep. 2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sep. 4 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre (new date)

Sep. 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sep. 14 - Boston, MA - TD Garden (new date)

Sep. 17 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena (sold out)

Sep. 19 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena (sold out)

Sep. 23 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Sep. 25 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center (new date)

Oct. 5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Oct. 7 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (new date)

Oct. 10 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (new date)

Oct. 15 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Oct. 17 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center (new date)

Oct. 25 - Washington D.C. - Capital One Arena

Oct. 27 - Washington D.C. - Capital One Arena (new date)

Oct. 30 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena (new date)

Nov. 5 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Nov. 7 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live (new date)

Nov. 9 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

Nov. 11 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena (new date)

Nov. 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Nov. 22 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center (new date)

Nov. 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Nov. 27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena (new date)

Dec. 1 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Dec. 3 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena (new date)

Dec. 10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Dec. 12 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place (new date)

Dec. 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Dec. 17 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena (new date)

During an invite-only gathering of 150 fans, media and dignitaries at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's Foster Theater in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday (October 5),Geddy and Alex of RUSH spoke about their decision to reunite for a tour next year. Regarding how they decided to tour as RUSH again, more than five years after iconic RUSH drummer Neil Peart's death, Alex said: "When we finished the ['R40'] tour [in 2015], it was difficult for Neil, and he'd had enough by that point. I think Ged and I still had gas in the tank and we still wanted to continue working. But it was what it was, and the further I got away from it, the more I thought, 'It's okay. We had 40 years. I'm tired of hanging around a hotel, being away from family and all of that stuff.' And I felt that way for most of the last 10 years, really. I thought we had a great legacy, and it's okay. Then this guy" — referring to Geddy — "came along and had some big ideas. And we talked and we started playing. And then I realized that I love it so much — I love playing so much. And I've continued, over these last years, doing other projects and still playing a lot. But when we sat down and started playing some of the RUSH stuff and I realized how hard it was to play these songs… When you do it every day for 40 years, it's not a big deal, really — you're used to it — but when you're away from it and you are a little more objective about the intense complexity of the music and the feel and the nuances and all the things that go into making a RUSH song and performance, to be challenged with that again was really, really exciting. And the more we started rehearsing and playing, the more I just fell in love with the idea of playing again."

Added Geddy: "It was a very difficult decision on many levels, first of all, because what it entails in terms of work, but also what had transpired. Losing a member like Neil, it was devastating and it was a very sad time, and it took time for us to even contemplate it. I mean, this is a relatively recent decision. And I would say it was kind of out of the question for the longest time because of those circumstances. And how do you replace someone who's irreplaceable? So, we would joke about it sometimes, and Al was doing other things, I was writing books and something happened in the last couple of years that brought us back to jamming in the studio. He would come over, drink my coffee, hang around, we would jam and we would laugh. And then one day — I don't know why — we started playing some RUSH songs for fun. And God, we were laughing so hard and we were enjoying it so much. And it was almost like playing those songs dispelled the dark clouds. It was not an easy decision to come to, and this is really the first time we're talking about it out loud in front of other people. So, yeah, it feels right, and we're gonna do it."

Asked how they found the right drummer to step in for Neil on the "Fifty Something" tour, Geddy said: "Well, our idea was not to try to be RUSH 2.0, just to pay homage to our music, pay homage to our lost brother and represent the songs and celebrate the songs.

"I haven't talked about this before, but… So, my bass tech Skully [John McIntosh] was working with Jeff Beck. He was on tour with him for a few years. And on the last tour he was playing with this drummer named Anika Nilles — an incredible drummer. And he would come home, he would rave about her, what a brilliant player she was and great person, and blah, blah, blah. So I kind of looked her up. And she's all over YouTube. She's fairly well known in her own world of music. And then we started talking about playing again. I said to Al, I said, 'Check her out. Maybe that's an interesting way to go.' And so one thing led to another, and when we made the decision we wanted to see if it would work, what's it like to play with another drummer — we'd had that experience, of course, at the Taylor Hawkins tributes [in September 2022]. So we know how difficult it is — no matter who the drummer is, they all have their own perception of what it's like to play a RUSH song, and they may not line up with the way we play RUSH songs. So whoever we were going to choose was going to be difficult and there's going to be like a translation. And so we very secretly brought Anika to Canada. And it wasn't an audition, 'cause at that point we weren't really sure that we were going to tour. It was all an experiment. Anyway, I'm very happy to say that she is fantastic to play with. And we've had now a number of sessions with her and we are going to go on the road with her. I think she's a remarkable story. And she's much younger than us… And I like that, that she came to RUSH music without any preconceptions. It also made it very difficult, 'cause we had to explain nuances and work on subtleties, and she had to really try to get into Neil's headspace and his feel. A lot of drummers can play Neil's drum fills, but to combine that with the feel of those songs, so that it feels the way you guys wanna hear those songs, that's work — that requires work. And so she's winning."

As for what RUSH fans can expect from the upcoming concerts, Geddy said: "I don't think we can do a three-hour show the way we did when we were in our younger years, but we're certainly gonna play over two hours. And we'll get a lot of songs in, for sure."

Lee went on to say that "it's not an accident" that he and Alex chose Los Angeles's Kia Forum — where RUSH played its last-ever show with Peart in 2015 — as the location of the first gig of the tour.

"It'll be, I think, quite an emotional moment," Geddy said. "And I have to say also a thank you to [Neil's widow] Carrie Nuttall and [daughter] Olivia Peart who have been very supportive and are supporting us for this tour, and we really appreciate that, and that makes things better. And we also plan to pay tribute to Neil at least a couple of times during the show in our own way. And that'll happen every night, we'll pay tribute to him.

"After Neil passed, COVID hit and we never really were able to do any kind of tribute to him — not a tribute concert," Lee explained. "And so this is one way that we pay homage to the music and the lyrics and the incredible drumming of our pal and partner, and at the same time celebrate the music that [the fans] have thankfully shown up for, for all these years. And we'll just endeavor to do our best to make [the fans] happy."

When the "Fifty Something" tour was announced on Monday (October 6),Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart said in a statement: "We are thrilled to support the 'Fifty Something' tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil's extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist.

"Neil's musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives.

"As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again."

On October 6, fans got the news via a RUSH newsletter from a home video that announced the celebration of upcoming dates with Lee and Lifeson at Geddy's home studio.

RUSH will perform multiple shows in seven cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico, beginning June 7, 2026 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. These special "evening with" shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night's setlist from a catalogue of 35 songs including their greatest hits and fan favorites.

Peart died in January 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

Since Peart's death, Lifeson and Lee have not recorded any new music or performed live under the RUSH name, although both of them confirmed that several drummers reached out to them in the days after the legendary drummer's passing about the possibility of stepping in for Neil.

Photo credit: Richard Sibbald