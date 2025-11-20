THE DARKNESS Announces Largest U.K. Headline Tour In 20 Years

British rockers THE DARKNESS have announced their largest headline tour in 20 years and will bring their beloved rock to arenas across the U.K. in December 2026. The seven-date tour will commence at Glasgow OVO Hydro on December 8 and finish with the band's debut headline performance at The O2 in London on December 16.

THE DARKNESS will be joined on all dates by support from the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling, American country rock band BROTHERS OSBORNE, as well as the multi-million streamed U.K. rock band A.

Pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, and general sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 28, 2025.

Regarding the tour, THE DARKNESS frontman Justin Hawkins says: "Powerful rock was designed to be played in huge rectangular buildings. Huge rectangular buildings were designed to house powerful rock bands. THE DARKNESS are a powerful rock band and the arenas listed below are huge rectangular buildings. Except for the exception which proves the rule. Thank you, O2 Arena…

"In December 2026 this elegantly logical proposition will become a reality, driven by three bands consisting of seven brothers. Three of them are Perrys, from Lowestoft's A. Two of them are Osbornes, from the BROTHERS OSBORNE. And two of them are my brother Dan and I. THE DARKNESS, BROTHERS OSBORNE and A, veritable Bands of Brothers, rocking in a huge rectangular (or domed) building — what could be more powerful than that?"

BROTHERS OSBORNE lead singer and guitarist TJ Osborne adds: "There was cosmic ripple in the space time continuum that led to our paths crossing. Can't wait to prove, once again, that brothers do it best and guitar solos are alive and well."

The announcement comes hot on the heels of THE DARKNESS's eighth studio album, "Dreams On Toast", which smashed into the U.K. official albums chart at No.2 in April this year. "Dreams On Toast" became THE DARKNESS's most successful album since their iconic debut album "Permission To Land", a record which has recently been revealed as the most successful British rock album of the 21st century.

The rock legends launched their latest hit album to sold out shows across the country, which included their headline return to Wembley Arena, on a tour which continued across Europe, Australia and the USA, where the new songs proved instant fan favorites alongside their multi-platinum, award-winning catalog.

Ahead of the band's gargantuan 2026 headline arena tour, THE DARKNESS will make its live return to the legendary stage at Knebworth Park for an enormous performance with IRON MAIDEN on July 11.

THE DARKNESS 2026 U.K. tour dates:

Jul. 11 - Knebworth Park (with IRON MAIDEN)

Dec 08 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Dec 09 - Leeds, FD Arena

Dec 11 - Manchester, AO Arena

Dec 12 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Dec 13 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Dec 15 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

Dec 16 - London, The O2

Photo credit: Simon Emmett