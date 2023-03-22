  • facebook
THE DARKNESS Announces 'Permission To Land' 20th-Anniversary World Tour

March 22, 2023

2023 finds Britain's beloved rockers THE DARKNESS celebrating 20 years since they birthed "Permission To Land", the multi-platinum, chart-topping debut album which changed the face of rock music forever. To celebrate the landmark occasion, THE DARKNESS will embark on a global tour later this year.

Today the band has announced 13 European dates on the "Permission To Land 20" tour, with many more jaw-dropping, show-stopping concerts around the world to be revealed shortly.

Frontman Justin Hawkins comments: "When 'Permission To Land' landed, twenty short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe. As if by magic, rock wasn't dead! Fun wasn't banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again…

"Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next twenty!

"THE DARKNESS. The best. For you. Forever."

Tickets for these European shows will be on sale from Friday, March 24.

The shows promise to be a grand spectacle with the band playing the much-lauded, award-winning, foot-stomping, guitar-wailing, groove-making masterpiece in full. Kicking off with the splendid rifferama of "Black Shuck", they'll blast their way through all of "Permission To Land"'s 11 tracks, including "Growing On Me", "Love Is Only A Feeling", "Giving Up", "Love On The Rocks With No Ice", "Get Your Hands Off My Woman" and, of course, the iconic "I Believe In A Thing Called Love".

In addition to that splendid confection of rock brilliance, Justin, guitarist/producer Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain and drummer Rufus Taylor will pump out a bonus "Best Of The Rest" set, stuffed to the gills with all the hits and fan favorites from their six subsequent studio albums. It's enough to make any right-thinking music fan go weak at the knees!

There will also be a very special expanded "Permission To Land" deluxe album release coming later this year via Warner Music, with further details to be revealed soon.

"Permission To Land 20" European tour dates:

Nov. 07 - Germany, Berlin, Admiralspalast
Nov. 08 - Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle
Nov. 09 - Germany, Cologne Essigfabrik
Nov. 11 - Germany, Munich, Technikum
Nov. 13 - Italy, Rome Orion
Nov. 14 - Italy, Milan, Alcatraz
Nov. 15 - Italy, Modena, Vox
Nov. 17 - Switzerland, Prattlen, Z7
Nov. 18 - Luxembourg Den Atelier
Nov. 20 - Switzerland, Bern Muhle Hunziken
Nov. 22 - Belgium, Brussels, AB
Nov. 23 - France, Paris, La Cigale
Nov. 24 - Holland, Amsterdam Melkweg Max

