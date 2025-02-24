THE DARKNESS Shares 'Walking Through Fire' Single From Upcoming 'Dreams On Toast' Album

British rock band THE DARKNESS — singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain and drummer Rufus Taylor — has released a scorching new single, "Walking Through Fire", the latest song to be taken from the band's forthcoming album "Dreams On Toast", due out March 28 via Cooking Vinyl. Watch the in-the-studio visualizer below.

"Walking Through Fire" is an epic DARKNESS anthem with signature guitar solos, a thunderous rhythm section and high-flying falsetto flourishes which deliver an amusing ode to the band's love of rock 'n' roll and the state of the music industry in 2025.

Regarding the single, Justin Hawkins says: "The life of an artist is grueling endeavor, leavened with rare moments of shining success. We wade through sweet treacle every day, to make things for others to love. For we chosen few, this is akin to climbing a mountain for the glorious view, whilst studiously avoiding looking at the discarded condom that has attached itself to our stylish yet practical hiking footwear. To rephrase in less oblique tones, nothing worthwhile is ever easy, and that is why we, THE DARKNESS, are walking through fire… thinking of you."

"Walking Through Fire" is the fourth single to be taken from "Dreams On Toast". It follows the self-deprecating glam punk rock of "I Hate Myself", jaunty pop genius of "The Longest Kiss" and tongue-in-cheek reflection of "Rock And Roll Party Cowboy" — showcasing the diversity and brilliance of the band's eighth studio album.

Produced by Dan Hawkins, "Dreams On Toast" flawlessly captures THE DARKNESS in their finest form, celebrating their influences, strengthening their sound, while also embarking on avenues never heard from the band before in a grand display from a passionate, hungry and inspired collective.

From the likes of the jaunty '70s pop genius of lead single "The Longest Kiss", searing hard rock of "Rock And Roll Party Cowboy", heartfelt '60s pop balladry of "Hot On My Tail", huge swaggering anthems such as "Mortal Dread" and "Walking Through Fire", while even creating a country classic with "Cold Hearted Woman", "Dreams On Toast" brings all of the wildest fantasies of THE DARKNESS to life.

When "Dreams On Toast" was first announced in September 2024, Justin said in a statement: "You know that thing when God's breath tickles your soul and tells you to create? Yeah, makes me giggle too. But you can't resist. God might not be the power she once was, but say what you like about her, she knows damn well that what the world needs now, is rock sweet rock. And who are we, mere mortals of extraordinary ability, to argue with the divine?

"So we knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages. Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch. And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries… ladies and gentlemen, I give you 'Dreams On Toast'!"

"Dreams On Toast" track listing:

01. Rock And Roll Party Cowboy

02. I Hate Myself

03. Hot On My Tail

04. Mortal Dread

05. Don't Need Sunshine

06. The Longest Kiss

07. The Battle For Gadget Land

08. Cold Hearted Woman

09. Walking Through Fire

10. Weekend In Rome

"Dreams On Toast" album artwork was designed by Grammy-nominated artist Perry Shall.

THE DARKNESS closed 2024 with a special treat for fans at a series of six intimate Rough Trade in stores across the U.K. where they performed songs from "Dreams On Toast" live for the very first time. The band will now hit the road in 2025 on a much larger scale and the "Dreams On Toast" U.K. headline tour will see them play 18 shows across the country, finishing at London's OVO Wembley Arena on March 29. This will be followed by a further 21 dates across Europe.

"Welcome To The Darkness", the epic documentary directed by famed photographer Simon Emmett, will be available for the first time in the U.S. on April 15. The film originally released November 2023 in the U.K., follows THE DARKNESS from before their wildly successful monster debut album "Permission To Land" in 2003 throughout the majestic highs and massive lows over the years, to beyond 2017's "Pinewood Smile".

Photo credit: Simon Emmett