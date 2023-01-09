THE DARKNESS Singer 'F**ked Up' A Hamstring Doing A 'DAVID LEE ROTH-Style' Jump

THE DARKNESS frontman Justin Hawkins has revealed that he "fucked up the hamstring" in his left leg doing a "David Lee Roth-style" jump at a recent concert.

The 47-year-old British-born singer, who presently resides in Switzerland, spoke about his stage mishap in an interview with Classic Rock magazine. He said: "Me and my brother [THE DARKNESS guitarist Dan Hawkins] try to run, even when we're on tour. But I haven't been able to do anything for a while because I did a David Lee Roth-style split jump and fucked up the hamstring in my left leg. It was a great jump, with my legs over my head, but when I landed, I went: 'Uh-oh.'"

Hawkins continued: "Then we were just on tour in Australia [in October 2022], and I jumped on the balcony. It didn't have the sort of lip I'm used to, so I ended up falling in a bit sideways and broke a rib. So, at the moment I'm limping, and I find it difficult to breathe. But apart from that, I'm in tremendous shape."

THE DARKNESS's latest album, "Motorheart", came out in November 2021 via Cooking Vinyl.

Justin previously called "Motorheart" a good-time rock 'n' roll" LP without any blatant sociopolitical commentary.

"I didn't want 'Motorheart' to be another 'Easter Is Canceled', our [2019] album where we're sort of talking about the state of the world," Hawkins told Billboard. "After having had a year and a half of torment and uncertainty and suffering [with the COVID-19 pandemic], I thought our fans deserved to hear us having a good time again, like we did on our first record."

THE DARKNESS's debut album, 2003's "Permission To Land", included the hit single "I Believe IN A Thing Called Love", which reached No. 9 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Hawkins performed a couple of VAN HALEN classics with Wolfgang Van Halen at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in September. The two shows — in London and in Los Angeles — honored the FOO FIGHTERS drummer who passed away in March 2022.