MR. BIG Shares 'Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy' Performance From Upcoming 'The BIG Finish Live' Album/Blu-Ray

MR. BIG — Eric Martin (lead vocals),Paul Gilbert (guitar, vocals),Billy Sheehan (bass, vocals),Nick D'Virgilio (drums, vocals) — will release its last-ever live album, "The BIG Finish Live", on September 6 via the Evolution Music Group.

"The BIG Finish Live" is a brand-new live album and concert film of MR. BIG's "The BIG Finish" farewell tour, where the band played their million-selling "Lean Into It" album in its entirety, plus additional MR. BIG classics. Filmed in 4K at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on July 26, 2023, this historic performance will be available in many different multiple high-quality formats: 180g black vinyl (3-LP),Hybrid Stereo Multi-Channel SACDs (2),MQA-CDs (2),MQA-CDs + Blu-ray (2),4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (featuring behind-the-scenes and interview footage),and cassette (2). All of these formats will come with a booklet/insert that includes previously unreleased photos from their Budokan performance, as well as a sticker or postcard gift for fans.

The official "Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)" performance video, taken from "The BIG Finish Live", can be seen below.

Last year, MR. BIG put on their signature top hats and old shoes for the launch of their last worldwide tour, aptly titled "The BIG Finish". The first leg kicked off July 20, 2023 in Nagoya, Japan, which took them throughout Southeast Asia where the band performed for hundreds of thousands of loyal fans at 11 sold-out shows. MR. BIG then brought "The BIG Finish" to South America, an initial run of European shows, and two separate East Coast/West Coast tours of the U.S.

One particular aspect of this final run that MR. BIG have been most excited about is the decision to perform the entirety of their breakthrough platinum-selling 1991 album "Lean Into It" from start to finish as a featured highlight of the live setlist, along with other MR. BIG classics.

Joining MR. BIG on drums for this special final world tour has been longtime friend of the band Nick D'Virgilio (SPOCK'S BEARD, BIG BIG TRAIN),stepping in for founding drummer/vocalist Pat Torpey, who sadly passed away in 2018 following his heroic battle with Parkinson's disease.

After 35 years of bringing the MR. BIG sound across the world and back, it's time to come together for one final, extended curtain call with a live album to live on for the ages.

"The BIG Finish Live" track listing:

01. Addicted To That Rush

02. Take Cover

03. Undertow

04. Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)

05. Alive And Kickin'

06. Green-Tinted Sixties Mind

07. CDFF - Lucky This Time

08. Voodoo Kiss

09. Never Say Never

10. Just Take My Heart

11. My Kinda Woman

12. A Little Too Loose

13. Road To Ruin

14. To Be With You

15. Big Love

16. The Chain

17. Promise Her The Moon

18. Where Do I Fit In

19. Wild World

20. Paul Gilbert Guitar Solo

21. Colorado Bulldog

22. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo

23. Shy Boy

24. 30 Days In The Hole

25. Good Lovin'

26. Baba O'Riley

D'Virgilio is missing most of the final European leg of the band's "The BIG Finish" tour due to his commitments with his band BIG BIG TRAIN. He is being temporarily replaced on the trek by Edu Cominato, an experienced drummer from São Paulo, Brazil who has previously played with Sheehan and Martin, Jeff Scott Soto and Geoff Tate (QUEENSRŸCHE),among others.