THE DEAD DAISIES Announce June 2024 U.S. Tour, Return Of Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS

After blistering tours of the U.S., Japan, and Europe in support of their "Best Of" album in 2023, THE DEAD DAISIES have spent the early part of 2024 in both Nashville and Muscle Shoals busy in the studio with producer Marti Frederiksen writing and recording songs for their new studio album to be released later this year.

The band has also announced an exclusive short run of U.S. tour dates kicking off in New York City on June 6 at Racket NYC. The trek will hit some of the band's favorite cities and venues across the country.

THE DEAD DAISIES will release a new single in support of the tour and will give fans the first opportunity to hear some of their new forthcoming material as well as fan favorites.

Keeping it in the family, John Corabi (vocals),Doug Aldrich (guitar),David Lowy (guitar) and Michael Devin (bass) look forward to welcoming heavy-hitting Tommy Clufetos (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH) back to the lineup.

Corabi states: "We're very excited about a TON of things happening as of late.

"We've been working really hard on new material with our good pal Marti Frederiksen down at FAME studios in Muscle Shoals, and at Sienna studios in Nashville. We can't wait for you all to hear what we’re doing and have done!!!

"We've also brought back our long-time buddy (and DAISIES alumni) Tommy Clufetos to kick this new music in the teeth.

"We're looking forward to seeing all of our incredibly supportive friends, fans, and family out on the road, right here in the 'Good Old U.S. of A' kicking off June 6th… Thank you, we love you!!!".

Tickets go on sale on Monday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local at thedeaddaisies.com.

Tour dates:

June 06 - New York, NY - Racket NYC

June 08 - Vineland, NJ - The Landis

June 09 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

June 11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop Concert Lounge

June 12 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

June 14 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

June 15 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note Harrison

June 16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

June 19 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

June 20 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky Go Go

June 22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

For more information, visit thedeaddaisies.com.

Twelve years ago, THE DEAD DAISIES burst on to the music scene with a mission to gather some of the finest musicians in the world and simply put, play some good old-fashioned, no-bullshit rock and roll. After more than a decade of recording and touring the planet, there have been some incredible one-offs and special highlights including sharing stages with some of the world's biggest rock bands. To mark this milestone, a collection of songs from six of the band's previous studio albums have been chosen. The "Best Of" album, which was made available in August 2023, includes some of the collective's favorite tracks and others that have become a staple part of every DAISIES touring setlist. Two previously unreleased tracks from the last recording session are also included.

Last May, it was announced that Corabi, former lead singer of MÖTLEY CRÜE, THE SCREAM and UNION, had officially rejoined THE DEAD DAISIES.

Corabi joined THE DEAD DAISIES in early 2015 and remained in the group until January 2019, during which time he recorded three studio albums with the band: "Revolución" (2015),"Make Some Noise" (2016) and "Burn It Down" (2018). In the summer of 2019, THE DEAD DAISES announced that they were being joined by legendary DEEP PURPLE bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes, who appeared on the band's last two studio albums, 2021's "Holy Ground" and 2022's "Radiance".

Last August, Corabi told Metal Talk about how he came to rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES: "We talked through the whole time that they had Glenn in the band. At one point, they were getting ready to tour with Glenn, and he was sick. I don't know if he had COVID or what his deal was, but he wasn't feeling well. I went up to New York for a week with the guys, and I helped them. I sang with them to help them prepare for their tour with Glenn, just to get their music together."

John went on to say that it was April or May that Lowy visited him in Nashville. "He basically told me that Glenn was going back to do his DEEP PURPLE thing and BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION," John said. "He asked me if I was rested and said, 'We'd love to have you come back and keep this train moving.' So I said, 'All right. All good.'"