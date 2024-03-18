THE WHO Frontman ROGER DALTREY Announces June 2024 'Semi-Acoustic' U.S. Tour

Roger Daltrey — legendary rock icon and co-founder of one of music's most inspirational and influential forces, THE WHO — will be returning to the States on a special solo tour this June, presenting a mostly acoustic set of WHO gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises with an intimate rock-based band and setting as well as answering questions from the audience, kicking off this very exclusive set of shows on June 12 at Virginia's renowned Wolf Trap Filene Center. The nine-city run will continue throughout the month of June (see dates below),wrapping on June 29 at The Pavilion at Ravinia in Highland Park, Illinois.

Special guests for the much-anticipated performances include Grammy-nominated Scottish singer/songwriter KT Tunstall and acclaimed, offbeat singer/songwriter Dan Bern. The unique venues and amphitheaters Daltrey has chosen for his summer run will showcase Daltrey's acoustic interpretations of his extraordinary canon of WHO songs and solo work, supported by a hand-picked ensemble of musicians. Simon Townshend on guitar, Billy Nicholls on mandolin, Jody Linscott on percussion, Doug Boyle on guitar, John Hogg on bass, Katie Jacoby on violin, Steve Weston on harmonica, Geraint Watkins on keyboards/accordion, Scott Devours on drums.

Daltrey's return to the States follows THE WHO's incredibly successful "The Who Hits Back!" tour of 2022, with the band's incomparable frontman drawing praise from all media platforms, including the Dallas Morning News, which said, "Daltrey took flight…roaring and howling and ripping his mic cord through the air like he was lassoing cattle…" The charismatic singer also brought a highly successful solo tour to the States in 2018 via a 10-city run that showcased THE WHO's legendary rock opera "Tommy", supported by full orchestral backing. Never content to rest on his laurels, the adventurous artist will continue to peel back the layers on his upcoming June tour, excited about expressing more musical shades of his solo palette, which he has generously shared with audiences in the U.S. and beyond throughout his career.

Also known to be one of rock's more candid, straight-shooters, the working-class Daltrey (originally from London's Shepherd's Bush) will answer questions from the audience during the shows, sharing anecdotes and offering up uniquely tailored renditions of songs seldom performed live either by THE WHO or Daltrey.

In crafting this completely new show set to kick off in June 2024, Daltrey looks forward to unveiling one of his more intimate and unique stage shows, an up close and personal gift to his fans that highlights WHO rarities, solo hits, and other songs from his incredible near 60-year career.

Daltrey, Teenage Cancer Trust's honorary patron and co-founder of Teen Cancer America (with Pete Townshend) recently added harmonica to a historic recording. On March 15, DIRE STRAITS' Mark Knopfler released a new, special recording of his anthemic composition, "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)" featuring over 60 of the finest rock performers ever assembled on one iconic track, including members of THE BEATLES, THE ROLLING STONES, DIRE STRAITS, THE WHO, PINK FLOYD, QUEEN, BLACK SABBATH, RUSH, GUNS N' ROSES and many more. The milestone release, currently available to order, will raise funds for Teen Cancer America and its U.K. equivalent Teenage Cancer Trust.

Inducted into the Rock And Hall Of Fame with THE WHO in 1990, Daltrey received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Grammy Foundation along with the band in 2001. Daltrey and THE WHO co-founder Pete Townshend received Kennedy Center Honors in 2008. Considered to have one of the most recognizable singing voices of all time, Planet Rock listeners voted Daltrey rock's fifth-greatest voice in music history. He also received stellar reviews for his unique 2018 autobiography, "Thanks A Lot Mr. Kibblewhite", with one critic describing it as how "the punk became rock's Godfather…" Known for his magnetic presence and rebellious creative spirit, Daltrey has also been an actor and film producer, with multiple roles in films, theatre, and television.

He's released ten solo studio albums, including the acclaimed discs "Daltrey", "Ride A Rock Horse", "One Of The Boys" and the 2018 release "As Long As I Have You", and such hit singles as "I'm Free", "Giving It All Away", "Without Your Love", "Free Me" and "After The Fire". His solo work has been compiled into two anthologies, "Martyrs And Madmen" (1997) and "Moonlighting" (2005). Queen Elizabeth awarded him a CBE for his service to music and charity in 2004.

Tour dates:

June 12 - Wolf Trap - Filene Center - Vienna, VA*

June 14 - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, ON*

June 16 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY*

June 18 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY*

June 20 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA*

June 22 - Tanglewood - The Koussevitzky Music Shed - Lenox, MA*

June 25 - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Detroit, MI**

June 27 - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN**

June 29 - The Pavilion at Ravinia - Highland Park, IL*

Special guests

* KT Tunstall

** Dan Bern

Photo credit: Fabrice Demessence (courtesy of Penny Guyon / Firefly Media)