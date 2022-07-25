THE DEAD DAISIES Frontman GLENN HUGHES Tests Positive For COVID-19; Temporary Replacement Announced

THE DEAD DAISIES frontman Glenn Hughes has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to join his bandmates on the remaining shows on their summer 2022 European tour. For the gigs, Dino Jelusick (WHITESNAKE) will take over on lead vocals while Yogi Lonich will play bass.

THE DEAD DAISIES said in a statement: "We're sad to have to announce that the dreaded virus has hit the camp again with Glenn Hughes testing positive and unfortunately unable to continue. He's doing OK, and please join us in wishing him a speedy recovery.

"In the spirit of THE DEAD DAISIES, 'The Show Must Go On'. As Yogi filled in for David when he was crook, we're forging forward with Yogi playing bass and Dino Jelusick (WHITESNAKE) joining us on vocals for the rest of these shows.

"We know some of you are coming to see Glenn but we hope you will still come out, rock with us and have a great time. Too many bands find it easy to just cancel but we're determined to keep playing for you guys ... rain, hail, heat or virus.

"If you do want to give it a miss, we're in the process of speaking with the promoters to work something out .. we'll keep you posted.

"Look forward to seeing you at these remaining shows."

The band's remaining European tour dates are as follows:

July 26 - Vienne, France - Theatre Antique (special guest for JUDAS PRIEST)

July 27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

July 28 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

July 30 - Halle (Saale),Germany - Peißnitzinsel (special guest for JUDAS PRIEST)

July 31 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Arena (special guest for JUDAS PRIEST)

Aug. 02 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena (special guest for JUDAS PRIEST)

Aug. 05 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time To Rock Festival

THE DEAD DAISIES will release their sixth studio album, "Radiance", on September 30.

"Radiance" is the second album THE DAISIES have made with esteemed producer Ben Grosse at the helm, recorded at The Mix Room in North Hollywood, California.

The first singles off the album, "Radiance" and "Shine On", went straight to air on radio across the globe, were added to digital playlists and received with open arms by tens of thousands of fans and audiences on THE DEAD DAISIES's summer 2022 European tour.

All the songs on "Radiance" were written by guitarists David Lowy and Doug Aldrich and Hughes. Drummer Brian Tichy returned to THE DAISIES in early 2022 to lay down the drums on "Radiance".

"Radiance" will be available as a digipak CD with sticker, gatefold black vinyl with printed inner sleeves and digitally.

THE DEAD DAISIES' last album, "Holy Ground", was released in January 2021. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with Grosse, the LP was the band's first to feature Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).