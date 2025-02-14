THE DEAD DAISIES Share New Single 'Love That'll Never Be'

THE DEAD DAISIES have released a new single, "Love That'll Never Be". The song came together while the band was working on songs for what became their latest album "Light 'Em Up". THE DEAD DAISIES frontman John Corabi and producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen had started working on the track with a future Corabi solo record in mind but decided to throw it into the mix for the band to consider. Everyone really liked it and after a few elements were trimmed off and THE DEAD DAISIES guitarist Doug Aldrich toughened up some of the guitar parts, they all really loved how it came out.

Corabi says: "'Love That'll Never Be' is a bluesy '70s rock ballad reminiscent of THE ALLMAN BROTHERS about a girl who thought the grass was greener until she realizes that what she wanted….she already had!!! Now, it's too late to get it back…"

It's a timely reminder to be happy with what you have and to love the one you're with!!

THE DEAD DAISIES head out in March to Europe to play cities not previously visited in 2024.

Stay tuned for more dates to be announced and look out for the release of THE DEAD DAISIES' upcoming blues album, "Lookin' For Trouble".

"Light 'Em Up" came out last September via Germany's SPV and Japan's Ward Records. The LP was helmed by Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

"Light 'Em Up" consists of in-your-face rock tunes packed with huge hooks, Doug Aldrich's giant intense guitar riffs and John Corabi's distinctive vocals that will leave no audience in their seats when played live.

THE DEAD DAISIES recently lit up the US on the first leg of the "Light 'Em Up" tour to rave reviews from both fans and media alike.

In March 2024, THE DEAD DAISIES announced the return of drummer Tommy Clufetos (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH).

In May 2023, it was announced that Corabi, former lead singer of MÖTLEY CRÜE, THE SCREAM and UNION, had officially rejoined THE DEAD DAISIES.

Corabi joined THE DEAD DAISIES in early 2015 and remained in the group until January 2019, during which time he recorded three studio albums with the band: "Revolución" (2015),"Make Some Noise" (2016) and "Burn It Down" (2018). In the summer of 2019, THE DEAD DAISES announced that they were being joined by legendary DEEP PURPLE bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes, who appeared on the band's previous two studio albums, 2021's "Holy Ground" and 2022's "Radiance".

In August 2023, Corabi told Metal Talk about how he came to rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES: "We talked through the whole time that they had Glenn in the band. At one point, they were getting ready to tour with Glenn, and he was sick. I don't know if he had COVID or what his deal was, but he wasn't feeling well. I went up to New York for a week with the guys, and I helped them. I sang with them to help them prepare for their tour with Glenn, just to get their music together."

John went on to say that it was April or May of 2023 that THE DEAD DAISIES founder/guitarist David Lowy visited him in Nashville. "He basically told me that Glenn was going back to do his DEEP PURPLE thing and BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION," John said. "He asked me if I was rested and said, 'We'd love to have you come back and keep this train moving.' So I said, 'All right. All good.'"