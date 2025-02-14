OZZY OSBOURNE And BILLY MORRISON Release Re-Recorded Version Of 2015 Collaborative Song 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'

On the heels of the tremendous success of "The Morrison Project" and No. 1 song "Crack Cocaine", rock guitarist Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne release an epic new single "Gods Of Rock N Roll" today, Valentine's Day, through TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group. Fans got their first listen when Ozzy's Boneyard on SiriusXM premiered the song on January 17, and now the song is already a Top 20 Billboard Mainstream Rock hit coming in at No. 18 this week.

Morrison says: "Ozzy and I have breathed new life into what we always felt was a huge song. 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' was written ten years ago in a South American hotel room, but with this re-recording we both feel we have finally made the song what it was always meant to be — a huge emotive ballad."

He adds: "A huge portion of the song was completely re-recorded, the 61-piece Budapest Scoring Orchestra recorded the orchestral score composed by Fred Coury, and then the John Burroughs High School choir were added. Barry Pointer had the unenviable task of mixing 132 tracks and he did an incredible job. The end result is what happens when Ozzy Osbourne makes some suggestions, and Billy Morrison listens!"

The orchestral score was composed and arranged by Fred Coury, and the song was mixed by Barry Pointer and mastered by David Donnelly. The recording features the renowned Budapest Scoring Orchestra. "Gods Of Rock N Roll" showcases the talents of Billy Morrison on guitar, Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, and Steve Stevens on lead guitar.

The video can be seen below.

Morrison states: "Having the opportunity to include everyone that was involved in the making of 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' and shoot it all for the video at NRG Studios was a dream come true for me. It was an amazing vibe. Ivo, the director, captured the intimacy, and the fun that we had, and I believe the video truly represents the spirit of the song that Ozzy and I wrote. It's wide reaching, cinematic and shows just how amazing Ozzy is to work with. I'm honored to be putting this out into the world."

Ozzy told Kerrang!: "Billy and I wrote 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' together in a hotel room while I was touring in South America about 10 years ago. This re-recorded version of the song finally has all the bells and whistles. I told Billy then that it needed an orchestra and a choir, but it took 10 FUCKING YEARS for him to listen to me."

To add to the excitement, Morrison is set to release a deluxe digital edition of "The Morrison Project" album on February 21. This special edition will be released through TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group. The deluxe edition features six previously unreleased bonus tracks, including "Gods Of Rock N Roll". There is also a "stripped down" mix of just the orchestra and Ozzy that will be available soon.

Morrison explains: "I have always wanted the opportunity to do an expanded, 'deluxe' version of a record. It's basically where you get to have some fun, remix some things, and include songs that mean something personal. Thanks to the guys at TLG|ZOID, I have been given that opportunity! So to have Youth from KILLING JOKE actually mix an amazing dub version of 'We Are The Dead', to have Jeff Lane throw down an incredibly different remix of 'Crack Cocaine', and to have my track with CYPRESS HILL all on the extra disc is just a fantastic feeling! Plus I got the opportunity to remix 'Dystopia' myself and did the whole half-time vibe that I was originally playing with, back when I wrote it."

The original version of "Gods Of Rock N Roll" was the closing track on Morrison's sophomore album, 2015's "God Shaped Hole". Billy released his first solo album, "Stimulator", in 2008.

Ozzy previously made an appearance on Morrison's third solo album and first since 2015, "The Morrison Project", which came out in April 2024 via TLG|ZOID.

The British guitarist, singer, and songwriter — primarily known as Billy Idol's rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside Stevens, and for his previous role as bassist in THE CULT — assembled 12 songs including additional guest performances by Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos andJohn 5.

The LP's second single, "Crack Cocaine", featured Osbourne and Stevens, with Clufetos on drums.

"Crack Cocaine" marked the first new song with Ozzy on vocals since the 2022 release of his worldwide smash album "Patient Number 9" which earned him two Grammy Awards ("Best Rock Album", "Best Metal Performance").

"The Morrison Project" was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album — recorded in Los Angeles at various studios — were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

Ozzy and Billy are longtime friends who co-host the "Ozzy Speaks" show on SiriusXM.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne stated about Morrison: "Billy Morrison has been a good, good friend for such a long, long time. He's helped me out a lot of times over the years."

Asked what he and Morrison have in common on a musical level, Osbourne laughed and said: "Well, we're both fucking crazy."

Photo credit: Jane Stuart @JaneStuartPhotos