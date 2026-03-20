THE DEAD DAISIES To Release 'Live Plus Five' In May

THE DEAD DAISIES are cranking it up with the physical release of "Live Plus Five", arriving on CD and vinyl Friday, May 1 and May 15 in the USA and Canada. This release captures their blistering "Live At Stonedead" performance at the U.K.'s Stonedead festival on August 23, 2025 along with an additional five explosive bonus tracks from unforgettable shows across Europe and the U.S.

"Live Plus Five" includes songs from jam-packed shows at La Rayonne (Lyon),Picturedrome and Rock City (U.K.),and the legendary Whisky A Go Go (Los Angeles) during 2024 and 2025. It is a true snapshot of THE DEAD DAISIES' powerhouse live performances.

THE DEAD DAISIES guitarist Doug Aldrich said: "We had such a fantastic run during the last tour in the U.K.! Stonedead festival was one of the highlights featuring the latest setlist and songs from the history of the band including our last album 'Lookin' For Trouble'. Now, we've gone next level and added five extra tracks from epic shows in the U.K., France and L.A.! Hope you enjoy 'Live Plus Five'!"

The limited run of physical editions elevate the previously released digital version with stunning artwork featuring photos from the shows on the album. The CD edition includes a full-color booklet, while the purple vinyl release comes with a dedicated insert, both packed with setlists, show posters, and exclusive visual memorabilia, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the energy, atmosphere, and moments that defined these shows making it an essential addition for collectors and die-hard fans alike.

Released on limited 2CD and 2LP, "Live Plus Five" is more than just a live album — it's a testament of the band, the fans, and the unstoppable spirit of pure no-holds-barred rock.

Track listing:

CD1

01. Long Way To Go

02. Rise Up

03. Dead And Gone

04. Light 'Em Up

05. Bustle And Flow

06. I Wanna Be Your Bitch

07. I'm Gonna Ride

08. Take A Long Line

09. Going Down

10. Fortunate Son

11. Mexico

12. Midnight Moses

13. Resurrected

14. Helter Skelter

CD2

01. I'm Ready

02. Black Betty

03. Unspoken

04. Last Time I Saw The Sun

05. Get A Haircut

THE DEAD DAISIES aren't slowing down. Their immediate focus for 2026 will be returning to the studio to begin writing and recording their next album, expected to deliver another round of the band's signature hard-hitting rock. Then, in 2027, the group will hit the road for an extensive tour across Europe and the United States, bringing new music and fan favorites to stages worldwide.

THE DEAD DAISIES are an Australian-American supergroup, founded by rhythm guitarist and businessman David Lowy, which boasts a powerhouse rotating lineup of rock stars.

For almost a decade and a half, THE DEAD DAISIES have been captivating audiences with their no-holds-barred rock sound, channeling the grit and soul of classic '70s rock into modern anthems. With seven studio albums, a live album, a covers album, and a best-of collection under their belt, the band has shared stages with rock royalty including KISS, GUNS N' ROSES, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD and many more.

THE DEAD DAISIES' latest collection of original material, "Light 'Em Up", came out in September 2024 via Germany's SPV and Japan's Ward Records. The LP was helmed by Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

THE DEAD DAISIES were touring last year in support of their first full-fledged blues album, "Lookin' For Trouble", out now via Fame / Malaco Records. Tracked live at FAME Studios, the album's singles — "Boom Boom", a take on the John Lee Hooker classic, and "Crossroads", a tribute to Robert Johnson — have earned praise for their energy and authenticity.