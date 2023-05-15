THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA And FIT FOR A KING Announce 'Metalcore Dropouts' Summer/Fall 2023 North American Tour

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA and FIT FOR A KING and have announced the fall 2023 "Metalcore Dropouts" tour. COUNTERPARTS and LANDMVRKS will serve as support on the run, which kicks off on September 15 in Anaheim and runs through October 19 in Las Vegas.

"We are so stoked to be heading across America with our pals in FIT FOR A KING on the 'Metalcore Dropouts' tour!" says THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Jeremy DePoyster. "We know how excited everyone is to hear more of 'Color Decay' and we cannot wait to play these songs for you. Our buddies in COUNTERPARTS and LANDMVRKS are absolutely obliterating the metalcore world and we had to have them on the most exciting tour of the fall. We will be bringing the craziest show we've ever played, do not miss this tour!"

"This lineup is a dream," says FIT FOR A KING's Ryan Kirby. "From top to bottom. LANDMVRKS are one of the hottest bands in the scene, and PRADA and COUNTERPARTS are absolute legends."

Tour dates:

Sep. 15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Sep. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Sep. 17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Sep. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Sep. 20 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

Sep. 22 - St Louis, MO - Pop's

Sep. 23 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Sep. 24 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

Sep. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

Sep. 27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Sep. 28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Sep. 29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Sep. 30 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

Oct. 1 - Toronto, ON - History

Oct. 3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Oct. 4 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

Oct. 6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Oct. 7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Oct. 8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Oct. 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Oct. 11 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

Oct. 13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 14 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct. 15 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Oct. 17 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

Oct. 18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

Oct. 19 -Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA released the deluxe edition of its eighth album, "Color Decay", on May 5 via Solid State. The expanded version is available digitally and on vinyl. It included 10 additional tracks — a treasure trove that features two new songs, acoustic versions of "Color Decay" favorites, live renditions, and remixes.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA have been consistently delivering since forming in 2005. Fans voted 2009's seminal "With Roots Above And Branches Below" one of the "5 Greatest Metalcore Albums" in a Revolver poll, with the magazine christening it "a true metalcore landmark." The group has notched six consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart, including "Dead Throne" (2011),"8:18" (2013),"Space" EP (2015),"Transit Blues" (2016),"The Act" (2019) and "ZII" EP (2021). The latter served as a sequel to one of their most beloved projects — 2010's "Zombie" EP. In the wake of the EP, the group exceeded a quarter of a billion cumulative streams and views. During 2021, the musicians decamped to remote hideaways together in Wisconsin and Desert Hot Springs, California. This time around, keyboardist Jonathan Gering took the reins as producer, collaborating closely to assemble a rich sonic architecture for what would become "Color Decay".

FIT FOR A KING released its latest album, "The Hell We Create", in October 2022 via Solid State Records.

In 2011, FIT FOR A KING emerged out of Texas with a searing signature style rooted in metal and hardcore and uplifted by hypnotic hooks. Following the breakout LP "Creation/Destruction" (2013),they earned four consecutive Top 5 debuts on both the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and the Top Hard Rock Albums chart with "Slave To Nothing" (2014),"Deathgrip" (2016),"Dark Skies" (2018) and "The Path" (2020). The latter marked their first No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart and Top 10 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. Plus, the band collaborated with fellow heavy-hitters such as AUGUST BURNS RED and WE CAME AS ROMANS. They've generated nearly 312 million streams. In the end, FIT FOR A KING delivers an important message on the record.

"I want to raise self-awareness," vocalist Ryan Kirby states. "It's not just important to fight for ourselves, but we're fighting for others. You can reach out for help even if you're scared. I know I was. I hope we can all reflect on not only what we put ourselves through, but what we put others through."