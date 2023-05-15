THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA And FIT FOR A KING Announce 'Metalcore Dropouts' Summer/Fall 2023 North American Tour

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA And FIT FOR A KING Announce 'Metalcore Dropouts' Summer/Fall 2023 North American TourMay 15, 2023
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA and FIT FOR A KING and have announced the fall 2023 "Metalcore Dropouts" tour. COUNTERPARTS and LANDMVRKS will serve as support on the run, which kicks off on September 15 in Anaheim and runs through October 19 in Las Vegas.
"We are so stoked to be heading across America with our pals in FIT FOR A KING on the 'Metalcore Dropouts' tour!" says THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Jeremy DePoyster. "We know how excited everyone is to hear more of 'Color Decay' and we cannot wait to play these songs for you. Our buddies in COUNTERPARTS and LANDMVRKS are absolutely obliterating the metalcore world and we had to have them on the most exciting tour of the fall. We will be bringing the craziest show we've ever played, do not miss this tour!"
"This lineup is a dream," says FIT FOR A KING's Ryan Kirby. "From top to bottom. LANDMVRKS are one of the hottest bands in the scene, and PRADA and COUNTERPARTS are absolute legends."
Tour dates:
Sep. 15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Sep. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Sep. 17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Sep. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Sep. 20 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
Sep. 22 - St Louis, MO - Pop's
Sep. 23 - Chicago, IL - Radius
Sep. 24 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall
Sep. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian
Sep. 27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Sep. 28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Sep. 29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
Sep. 30 - Montreal, QC - Olympia
Oct. 1 - Toronto, ON - History
Oct. 3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Oct. 4 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
Oct. 6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Oct. 7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Oct. 8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Oct. 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Oct. 11 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
Oct. 13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Oct. 14 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
Oct. 15 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
Oct. 17 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
Oct. 18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
Oct. 19 -Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA released the deluxe edition of its eighth album, "Color Decay", on May 5 via Solid State. The expanded version is available digitally and on vinyl. It included 10 additional tracks — a treasure trove that features two new songs, acoustic versions of "Color Decay" favorites, live renditions, and remixes.
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA have been consistently delivering since forming in 2005. Fans voted 2009's seminal "With Roots Above And Branches Below" one of the "5 Greatest Metalcore Albums" in a Revolver poll, with the magazine christening it "a true metalcore landmark." The group has notched six consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart, including "Dead Throne" (2011),"8:18" (2013),"Space" EP (2015),"Transit Blues" (2016),"The Act" (2019) and "ZII" EP (2021). The latter served as a sequel to one of their most beloved projects — 2010's "Zombie" EP. In the wake of the EP, the group exceeded a quarter of a billion cumulative streams and views. During 2021, the musicians decamped to remote hideaways together in Wisconsin and Desert Hot Springs, California. This time around, keyboardist Jonathan Gering took the reins as producer, collaborating closely to assemble a rich sonic architecture for what would become "Color Decay".
FIT FOR A KING released its latest album, "The Hell We Create", in October 2022 via Solid State Records.
In 2011, FIT FOR A KING emerged out of Texas with a searing signature style rooted in metal and hardcore and uplifted by hypnotic hooks. Following the breakout LP "Creation/Destruction" (2013),they earned four consecutive Top 5 debuts on both the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and the Top Hard Rock Albums chart with "Slave To Nothing" (2014),"Deathgrip" (2016),"Dark Skies" (2018) and "The Path" (2020). The latter marked their first No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart and Top 10 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. Plus, the band collaborated with fellow heavy-hitters such as AUGUST BURNS RED and WE CAME AS ROMANS. They've generated nearly 312 million streams. In the end, FIT FOR A KING delivers an important message on the record.
"I want to raise self-awareness," vocalist Ryan Kirby states. "It's not just important to fight for ourselves, but we're fighting for others. You can reach out for help even if you're scared. I know I was. I hope we can all reflect on not only what we put ourselves through, but what we put others through."
