THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour

July 9, 2024

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA has announced a fall 2024 North American tour with support from SILENT PLANET, LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES and GREYHAVEN. An additional act on the bill will be announced at a later date. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for "The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal" tour go on sale on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA will also appear at When We Were Young in Las Vegas and Furnace Fest in Birmingham in October.

"'The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal'," the band states. "We are thrilled to announce our fall 2024 headline tour with an incredible lineup of bands. This will be the craziest TDWP show you've ever seen, so get your tickets now before they're all gone! See you in the pit."

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA also dropped the brand new single "Ritual" earlier this year and it's a taste of what's to come.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA on tour with SILENT PLANET, LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES and GREYHAVEN:

Oct. 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
Oct. 26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
Oct. 27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Oct. 28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
Oct. 30 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Oct. 31 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 01 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Nov. 02 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth
Nov. 03 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Nov. 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Nov. 06 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Works
Nov. 07 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Nov. 09 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Nov. 10 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Nov. 12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Nov. 13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes
Nov. 15 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
Nov. 16 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
Nov. 17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
Nov. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Nov. 20 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Nov. 22 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
Nov. 23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Nov. 24 - Portland, OR - Roseland
Nov. 26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Nov. 27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Nov. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco
Nov. 30 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Dec. 01 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's latest album, 2022's "Color Decay", followed 2019's "The Act". As Revolver stated when selecting the record as one of the "50 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022," "THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA have proven time and time again that it's possible to never stop sonically experimenting — with screamo, with spoken word, with atmospheric electronica, with sludge — and never lose their own crushing identity. Anticipating their next successful risk is one of the things that makes being a TDWP fan so rewarding."

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA have been consistently delivering since forming in 2005. Fans voted 2009's seminal "With Roots Above And Branches Below" one of the "5 Greatest Metalcore Albums" in a Revolver poll, with the magazine christening it "a true metalcore landmark." The group has notched six consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart, including "Dead Throne" (2011),"8:18" (2013),"Space" EP (2015),"Transit Blues" (2016),"The Act" (2019) and "ZII" EP (2021). The latter served as a sequel to one of their most beloved projects — 2010's "Zombie" EP. In the wake of the EP, the group exceeded a quarter of a billion cumulative streams and views. During 2021, the musicians decamped to remote hideaways together in Wisconsin and Desert Hot Springs, California. This time around, keyboardist/programmer Jonathan Gering took the reins as producer, collaborating closely to assemble a rich sonic architecture for what would become "Color Decay".

Photo credit: Imani Givertz

